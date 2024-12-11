Developer to pay £3.5m for affordable housing after approval of 376-home build-to-rent scheme

London-based developer Zephyr X secured approval last week for its redevelopment of the Allianz offices in the centre of Milton Keynes after submitting plans to the city council in September.

The scheme, known as 500 Avebury Boulevard, has a gross development value of £135m.

A vacant three-storey building known as Westminster House will be demolished and replaced by 376 build-to-rent flats spread over eight floors.