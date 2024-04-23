Developer to ramp up housebuilding by 350% following £55m funding package

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A developer has said it will ramp up housebuilding by 350% after it secured a £55m funding package.
Denbury Homes, a small house builder based in East Anglia, will use the funding from HSBC UK to purchase land in and around Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.
The company is currently building 100 homes per year. It expects the deal will allow it to build up to 450 homes a year by 2029.
Denbury builds properties ranging from two to five-bedroom homes and bungalows.
The builder currently has five developments in Suffolk and one in Norfolk, and is launching two schemes in Essex and one in Suffolk within the next year. It will also bring forward plans for its flagship development, St Edmunds Gate in Bury St Edmunds.
James Hopkins, managing director at Denbury Homes, said: “It’s well publicised that the UK needs more homes, and our region is no different. Demand is high but buyers, and those living in existing towns and villages, want and deserve homes built with care and attention to detail.
“Our developments are carefully planned to meet these local needs and ensure they grow into thriving, self-sustaining communities.
“We’re delighted that, with HSBC UK’s support, we can continue to deliver the right sort of homes in the right places and to pursue our ambition of becoming a medium-sized, regional house builder.”
Sam Simpson, real estate finance manager at HSBC UK, said: “Denbury Homes is a well-established house builder in East Anglia, and we’re delighted to be supporting the company with increasing the number of homes to meet demand in the region.”
Earlier this week, Great Places Housing Group agreed new loans worth £284m with three major banks. The 25,500-home landlord announced the new revolving credit facilities with Santander, NatWest and ABN AMRO.
Funding of £109m and £100m has been agreed with existing lenders Santander and NatWest respectively. New partner ABN AMRO has lent Great Places £75m.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories