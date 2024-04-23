Developer to ramp up housebuilding by 350% following £55m funding package

Denbury Homes, a small house builder based in East Anglia, will use the funding from HSBC UK to purchase land in and around Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

The company is currently building 100 homes per year. It expects the deal will allow it to build up to 450 homes a year by 2029.

Denbury builds properties ranging from two to five-bedroom homes and bungalows.