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Developers sanctioned under the government’s Responsible Actors Scheme will be limited to building sites of fewer than 10 homes, according to newly published guidance.
The guidance, published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, provides more detail on how its Responsible Actors Scheme will work.
It shows that those who are not members of the scheme – or those who were invited, but failed to sign up – will be “prohibited from carrying out major development in England” and from getting building control approval.
A major development is set out as schemes delivering 10 or more homes and, where the number is unknown, residential schemes on a site at least 0.5 hectares in size.
It also includes commercial developments of at least 1,000 square metres of floorspace, and development on a site over one hectare in size.
The scheme, which was launched in July, recognises action taken by responsible developers to fix or pay to fix life-critical fire safety defects in residential blocks of 11 metres or higher which they developed or refurbished in England over the 30 years to 4 April 2022.
As part of the scheme, eligible house builders must enter into a remediation contract with the secretary of state.
As of 2 November, 51 developers had signed up.
Those who have joined have collectively committed to remediating over 1,100 buildings, equating to more than 75,000 homes, at a cost to themselves of over £2bn.
Developers who fail to comply with the scheme’s conditions will be added to the Responsible Actors Scheme prohibitions list, and will be subject to planning and building control sanctions.
According to the new guidance: “Prohibited persons are required to notify the relevant local authority about their prohibited status when making relevant planning applications, reserved matters applications and prior approval applications.
“They will also need to notify the local planning authority if they acquire or transfer an interest in land which has the benefit of planning permission for major development.
“If development of land is carried out in breach of a prohibition, this will constitute a breach of planning control.
“Existing enforcement powers and offences, as modified by the regulations, will be available to enforce the prohibition.”
Planning prohibition will not apply to development for which planning permission was granted before the regulations came into force, “unless a subsequent application is required for all or part of the development, and that application has not been determined before that date”.
Prohibited developers will be unable to gain building control approval to start work, with the exception of when those works involve emergency repairs needed to make residents safe.
“The building control prohibition is subject to exceptions which seek to protect innocent third-party purchasers of property from a prohibited developer, including a specific exception to assist those whose deposits could be at risk if a prohibition came into effect after they had exchanged contracts,” according to the guidance.
Both prohibitions are subject to exceptions to exclude critical national infrastructure projects.
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