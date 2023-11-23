The guidance, published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, provides more detail on how its Responsible Actors Scheme will work.

It shows that those who are not members of the scheme – or those who were invited, but failed to sign up – will be “prohibited from carrying out major development in England” and from getting building control approval.

A major development is set out as schemes delivering 10 or more homes and, where the number is unknown, residential schemes on a site at least 0.5 hectares in size.

It also includes commercial developments of at least 1,000 square metres of floorspace, and development on a site over one hectare in size.