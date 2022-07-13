Developers given one-month deadline to agree new building safety pledge contracts

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The government has published the contract that it expects developers to sign as part of their pledge to help fix the building safety crisis, with an aim to finalise the terms within one month.
Publishing the draft contract today, the government said the agreement will commit developers to remediate unsafe buildings with which they are associated.
It said it will now engage with industry, leaseholders, residents and other parties with the aim of finalising the terms of the contract by 10 August.
It comes more than six months after former housing secretary Michael Gove announced plans to force major developers to contribute more to help solve the building safety crisis.
Following negotiation with industry, the government published a pledge, which includes a commitment from developers to fix life-critical defects within buildings they have developed over the past 30 years.
As of last week, 48 developers have signed the pledge and it is now intended that these developers will sign a contract to make the commitment legally binding.
The publishing of the contract comes shortly after Mr Gove was replaced by a new housing secretary, Greg Clark, after the former was sacked by the prime minister.
Following the sacking of Mr Gove, the campaign group End Our Cladding Scandal expressed concerns that his departure could stall the work his department was doing on the building safety scandal.
However, Mr Clark reaffirmed the department’s commitment to continuing the work being carried out by Mr Gove in an op-ed published today in The i.
Alongside the new developer pledge contracts, Mr Clark confirmed that there will be no “backsliding” on the £3bn Building Safety Levy, which will be chargeable to developers when applying for planning permission on new projects.
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