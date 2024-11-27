Developers should use their homes to prevent youth homelessness

As standard, surely we should assume there will be a home for everyone? We can’t lose sight of this. Our most basic expectation needs to be that each person, young or old, has a place to call home and there are things we can, and should, do in a bid to achieve this simple premise.

The solutions we need can be found through creativity and partnership. By working together – charities, the property industry, local and national governments – we can create solutions that truly meet the needs of those who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Such partnerships are crucial for developing strategies that are effective and, critically, sustainable.

“By partnering with socially minded build-to-rent operators willing to allocate a number of tenure-blind flats, we are able support more young people across the UK into independent living”

One such initiative we’ve pioneered with our property industry partners is the Build to Rent Pathfinder programme. This innovative approach aims to create affordable, high-quality rental homes for young people at risk of homelessness.

We know that many young people facing homelessness are in employment, education, or training, or are ready to do so. Despite this, a high percentage are unable to secure private tenancies due to their current financial status, with little or no available rent deposit. Or, perhaps even more gallingly, because of a lack of permanent address – the precise reason they’re seeking a tenancy.

This means that these young people often find themselves living in supported housing or hostels that they no longer need, can’t afford without state subsidy, and are desperate to leave.