Development partner sought for 1,000-home London regeneration project

A development partner is being sought to deliver a 1,000-home regeneration project in the London Borough of Sutton #UKhousing

Together they will create 10 acres of opportunity, with capacity for around 1,000 homes, new commercial space and a new civic hub.

The development opportunity is made up of four key town-centre sites: the St Nicholas shopping centre, Sutton civic centre, Gibson Road car park and the vacant Secombe Theatre.

Sutton Council acquired the St Nicholas shopping centre in August 2021 to develop it in line with its regeneration ambitions, which have already led to the council completing the co-working hub Oru in Sutton High Street.

Ruth Dombey, leader of Sutton Council, said: “This is a major opportunity to implement the council’s plans for creating a vibrant, sustainable town centre making the most of our town’s transport connections, links to London and status of the world-leading cancer research campus.

“We are ambitious for our borough and our residents.