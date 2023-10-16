Development partner sought for 1,000-home London regeneration project

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A development partner is being sought to deliver a 1,000-home regeneration project in the London Borough of Sutton (LBS).
The development opportunity is made up of four key town-centre sites: the St Nicholas shopping centre, Sutton civic centre, Gibson Road car park and the vacant Secombe Theatre.
Together they will create 10 acres of opportunity, with capacity for around 1,000 homes, new commercial space and a new civic hub.
Sutton Council acquired the St Nicholas shopping centre in August 2021 to develop it in line with its regeneration ambitions, which have already led to the council completing the co-working hub Oru in Sutton High Street.
Ruth Dombey, leader of Sutton Council, said: “This is a major opportunity to implement the council’s plans for creating a vibrant, sustainable town centre making the most of our town’s transport connections, links to London and status of the world-leading cancer research campus.
“We are ambitious for our borough and our residents.
“Sutton is an exciting place to invest in and create the sustainable jobs, workspaces and homes that our residents and businesses deserve and want.
“There is a real buzz about the exciting changes we are starting to see in Sutton town centre and we want to build on that positivity and momentum.”
Montagu Evans, the planning and development consultancy, is advising the council on the plans for the town centre.
John Percy, partner at Montagu Evans, said: “LBS is seeking a partner that will help create a distinctive identity for the town, bring forward a diverse range of uses and increase accessibility.
“This is a significant opportunity to deliver a new civic hub together with new housing, retail, leisure and community space, enhancing the existing centre and its public realm, and supporting economic resilience.”
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