Development plans stall nationwide as planning delays hit ‘critical point’

Trade bodies and social landlords across the country have told Inside Housing that planning delays are the biggest challenge facing development teams at the moment, with developers regularly having to wait more than a year to obtain planning permission.

The delays are taking place against a backdrop of rising build costs, meaning developments may no longer be viable by the time they are granted planning permission. Some housing associations are also facing challenges in meeting grant funding deadlines as a result of the delays.

Mike Shepherd, development director at Vivid, said roughly 100 of the homes in the association’s development programme are currently subject to planning delays.

“For Vivid, that’s annoying, that’s a challenge to try and meet our ongoing development aspirations… but when you look at Bargate, which is one of our development subsidiaries, they’re looking probably at 50% of their sites currently being caught in planning,” he said.

Mr Shepherd said Vivid has a number of homes caught up in the planning process which need to start on site by March 2023 in order to meet the deadline of Homes England’s strategic partnership programme. He said “a number of other players nationally” are in the same position.

“We bought sites maybe 18 months ago and they’re still currently going through planning, which hopefully intervention from Homes England might help us unlock, but otherwise we’re around looking for substitute sites and all sorts of other things, which just makes that challenge even harder,” he said.

Jonathan Corris, a partner at Devonshires, said: “The past nine months have been really bad from what I’m seeing with clients. I’ve got some schemes clients are working on where it took almost a year to get a planning application validated for no real reason.”