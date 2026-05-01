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The housing sector has broadly welcomed the passing into law of the government’s English Devolution and Community Empowerment Act after it was granted royal assent this week.
The new act will make it easier for the government to devolve powers to strategic authorities in England, with implications for planning and infrastructure development.
Strategic authorities with elected mayors will also receive additional powers over transport, housing and economic regeneration.
The act will help groups of councils to work together establish spatial development strategies, offering long-term planning frameworks.
Commenting on the passage of the bill into law, Tom Arnold, policy manager for regional engagement and devolution at the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), said: “We are pleased to see further progress on devolution in England as this legislation becomes law.
“The act develops a clear framework for devolution and sets a path towards all parts of England being represented by some form of strategic authority by the end of this parliament.
“The measures included within the act have potential to help both mayors and strategic authorities, in tandem with local authorities, play a bigger role in delivering much-needed new homes and infrastructure.
“With the Social and Affordable Homes Programme also launched earlier this month, and integrated settlements that are in place in established mayoral strategic authority areas providing greater financial certainty, we look forward to mayors and strategic authorities across England playing a major role in the planning and development of high-quality new communities.
“In addition to these new planning powers, we welcome the duty – included in the act – for mayors and strategic authorities to ensure they formally consider local health and wealth inequalities when making policy decisions.
“Housing has an important role to play in improving health outcomes and preventing poor health, and local leaders now have more control over this important agenda.”
Melanie Leech, chief executive of the British Property Federation, added that the new act should be a “starting point” for more devolution, including greater fiscal freedom for strategic authorities.
She said: “The granting of royal assent of the English Devolution Bill marks a significant step forward in creating new structures of governance that can, working with the private sector, exercise genuinely strategic powers over planning, placemaking and regeneration to boost economic growth across all parts of England, whether that be through housing, commercial or mixed-use development.
“Our experience of working with the existing metro mayors and combined authorities has been broadly positive in that their planning, placemaking and convening powers give larger investors confidence that there will be opportunities at the right scale to encourage major investment into new places, which we hope to see replicated with the new strategic authorities.
“However, we believe that this act should be just the starting point for further devolution, including fiscal devolution. The next stage must include a requirement on the new strategic authorities to ensure that employment planning, and not just housing, is handled strategically and consistently across local boundaries to reap the full benefits.”
The act has also brought in a ban on “upwards-only” rent reviews for commercial leases. Ms Leech urged the government to consult the sector on the implementation of this ban “if they are to mitigate the unintended consequences of this change”.
She added: “This is to ensure that current levels of long-term commercial property investment into UK towns can be maintained, along with the benefits this brings to public and private sector occupiers alike.”
Owen Spencer, a lawyer at Forsters, also argued that the ban on these rent reviews could actually increase uncertainty for commercial tenants.
“If you are a business looking to sign a new lease shortly, don’t uncork the sparkling wine just yet,” he said. “At first glance, this is a win for occupiers, but the reality is more nuanced.
“Upwards-only rent reviews became the standard for a reason, providing certainty to investors and lenders in a market heavily shaped by inflation risk. Removing the mechanism doesn’t eliminate this risk, it simply forces landlords and their lenders to find new ways to mitigate it.
“So, what might we see? Shorter lease terms, higher headline rents, more frequent reviews, and increased use of indexation or stepped rents. In some cases, these alternatives may result in increased rental pressures and reduced tenant security.
“Lack of investor confidence could dampen future development, tightening the already chronic undersupply of stock and driving rents higher still. In many cases, these alternatives may leave occupiers actually facing higher costs than before.”
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