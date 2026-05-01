The new act will make it easier for the government to devolve powers to strategic authorities in England, with implications for planning and infrastructure development.

Strategic authorities with elected mayors will also receive additional powers over transport, housing and economic regeneration.

The act will help groups of councils to work together establish spatial development strategies, offering long-term planning frameworks.

Commenting on the passage of the bill into law, Tom Arnold, policy manager for regional engagement and devolution at the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), said: “We are pleased to see further progress on devolution in England as this legislation becomes law.

“The act develops a clear framework for devolution and sets a path towards all parts of England being represented by some form of strategic authority by the end of this parliament.