Devolution offers real opportunities for affordable housing – but are we prepared for the transition?

Bringing housing decisions closer to the communities they affect allows for nuanced local understanding if we get the fundamentals right, writes Kitson Keen, director of development at Home Group #UKhousing

We’re also watching similar changes unfold in Cumbria, where we have a sizeable footprint. The lessons from Yorkshire are clear: devolution can unlock genuine opportunities for affordable housing delivery when certain fundamentals are in place.

We’ve experienced this transformation first-hand in Yorkshire, through the South Yorkshire Combined Authority, North East Combined Authority and the more recently formed York & North Yorkshire authority.

The pace of devolution across England is accelerating. New combined authorities are forming, unitary authorities are reshaping local government and mayoral powers are expanding. For housing associations like Home Group – which works across 196 local authorities – these changes directly affect how we deliver for our customers and communities.

Bringing housing decisions closer to the communities they affect allows for nuanced understanding that national programmes struggle to achieve. When you’re serving areas as diverse as urban cores, rural villages and coastal towns, local knowledge makes the difference between programmes that work and those that miss the mark.

At the same time, increased scale creates new opportunities. Instead of housing associations having fragmented conversations with dozens of individual district councils, combined authorities provide a strategic level where meaningful co-ordination can happen.

“These partnerships allow decisions to be driven by people who really know and understand their area and can work together collectively rather than competing”

In the North East, we have been able to use the North East Housing Partnership as an opportunity to bring the skills and expertise of regional housing providers and stakeholders together as a singular voice.

It’s the same in South Yorkshire too, where the regional housing partnership saw us bring together the Combined Authority, Homes England, four local authorities and 14 registered providers to work together on a pipeline of future homes, with 1,300 homes delivered last year by partners.

These partnerships allow decisions to be driven by people who really know and understand their area and can work together collectively rather than competing. We have seen a level of co-ordination that would have been near impossible when working individually.

The practical wins are tangible. For example, in Sheffield we have seen changes made to the planning approach to better support affordable housing applications, directly responding to issues raised by providers at senior-level forums with council officers and Homes England representatives. This specialist capacity means applications move faster and more consistently.

In York & North Yorkshire, registered providers, the combined authority, the local authorities and Homes England have formed a partnership focusing on three key areas: right homes in the right place, low-carbon homes and workforce capacity. A total of 23 housing associations make up the partnership and work together to scale up the delivery of affordable homes across the region.

The group have worked together to create an Affordable Homes Standard – a shared specification for affordable housing in the region. By setting mutually beneficial standards, the aim is to streamline delivery, reduce risks, and enhance outcomes for future developments, supporting the York and North Yorkshire mayor’s ambition to deliver high-quality, affordable homes.