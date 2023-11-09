Residents in five North of England areas have said their quality of life is “significantly hampered” by poor housing and most are sceptical of ‘levelling up’, a new report has found #UKhousing

The residents told researchers their quality of life is “significantly hampered by low access to or poor standards of the fundamentals, such as housing, healthcare and career opportunities”, the report said.

The respondents were from Blackpool, Lancashire, Moss Side, Manchester, Prescot in Knowsley, Merseyside, Benwell, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, and Skipton in North Yorkshire.

The new 44-page study, commissioned by the Northern Housing Consortium (NHC), questioned residents across the region to understand how housing associations and the government could help drive a feeling of pride in their area.

The research highlights key challenges such as: the fragmentation of services, a lack of capacity across public services, and a lack of visibility of housing and other service providers to residents.

Housing associations could help tackle this by “signposting residents to basic services” and “co-operating with relevant partners”, the report said.

Elsewhere the report said that most of the respondents were “sceptical towards the term” ‘levelling up’, describing it “more as a catchphrase than a visible agenda”.

The report said: “There is an underlying scepticism towards ‘top down’ decision-making generally, and the levelling up agenda specifically, with many reporting they are yet to see any real impact of this initiative on their areas.”

This was also due to a “perceived lack of visible evidence of the agenda in action”.

Levelling up is also viewed by the residents as “London-based politicians setting the agenda for areas in the North that they are perceived to have insufficient knowledge of or connection to”.