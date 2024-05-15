DfC announces new funding for 300 intermediate rent homes

The intermediate rent scheme will offer funding in the form of a long-term, low-interest government loan to an operator that will develop a new supply of affordable homes for rent.

The Department for Communities (DfC) said that the scheme, to be part of the government’s forthcoming housing supply strategy, will “bring to life” its intermediate rent policy.

It announced last year that it wanted to introduce this form of affordable rent as a housing option in the country, which will be at least 20% lower than the local market rate.

The DfC said it is not revealing how much funding will be released yet, as finding an appropriate provider will be a competitive process.