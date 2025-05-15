The Department for Communities will push for more in-year capital allocations to boost the number of social homes that can start this year in Northern Ireland, representatives said #UKhousing

The initial capital allocated in the Northern Ireland budget is only enough to fund the delivery of 1,000 new social homes, half the 2,000-home target the DfC initially set for 2025-26.

Speaking to the Committee for Communities last week about DfC budget allocations, John Greer, deputy secretary of the corporate services group, confirmed that the department will be submitting bids in-year to “close the gap” in funding.

Mr Greer said the initial figure allocated to support new social homes to start this year was £63m.

“You will recognise that that is significantly short of our target of 2,000 homes.

“We will of course be submitting bids in-year to the executive to try and close that gap in terms of hitting that target of 2,000 homes. To cover the 2,000 homes and meet our inescapable requirement, we would need £230m in total.

“So it’s very clear, when you contrast that number with the allocation that we received, there is significant pressure there,” he told the committee.