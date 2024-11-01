Did the Autumn Budget go far enough on homelessness?

The Budget had some welcome first steps, but we need a longer-term plan for social security, writes Duncan Shrubsole of St Martin in the Fields Charity #UKhousing

This amounts to an all-time high of people lacking a safe, secure home. And the on-going cost of living crisis means thousands more people and families are still living with the looming threat of homelessness. This is unacceptable.

Official statistics show that 325,000 households in the year to March 2024 approached their local authority in England and were assessed as owed a homelessness duty due to being threatened with homelessness or already homeless. In June 2024, 3,704 people were estimated to be sleeping rough in a single night, up 28% on June 2023.

It was welcome therefore to see the chancellor recognise these twin crises. The pledge of £1bn from next year towards the Household Support Fund and Discretionary Housing Payments are steps in the right direction. These funds will be important in preventing people from losing their homes, as well as support others into housing.

The commitment to building more social homes, with an additional allocation of £500m, is an essential step in tackling homelessness. Although to really make a difference, we will need to see many more social rented homes built every single year to seriously bring down the numbers of people stuck in temporary accommodation, on waiting lists and other housing need.

“Thousands of people and families are hit by the benefit cap and two-child limit, on which the government remains at best silent or at worst oblivious to the clear evidence of the harm they cause”

It was also welcome to see the new Fair Repayment Rate, which will help to reduce the level of deductions from Universal Credit, a real driver of hardship and further debt for people really struggling to make ends meet. And the increase in the national minimum wage will support those who are able to work take home a little bit extra.

It was disappointing, however, to hear nothing about a longer-term plan for social security. Even those who get the full rate of Universal Credit do not have enough to cover the costs of life’s essentials. And of course, thousands of people and families are hit by the benefit cap and two-child limit, on which the government remains at best silent or at worst oblivious to the clear evidence of the harm they cause.

Particularly disappointing was to see buried in the Budget documentation that Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates for next year will remain frozen. Reforms to private renting are rightly passing through parliament, but without action on affordability, the impact will be much reduced. Preventing Section 21 evictions does not help someone if they can’t afford the rent to get a tenancy in the first place.