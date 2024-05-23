Did the general election just kill our housing bills?

In theory they could still be passed in stripped-down form as part of the wash-up process before parliament is dissolved on Friday, provided both parties agree. However, as I’m writing this, neither is currently listed in Lords business for today or tomorrow, so the signs are not good.

The Renters (Reform) Bill and Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill have passed all their stages in the Commons and most of them in the Lords.

An immediate consequence of prime minister Rishi Sunak’s decision to go for 4 July rather than an autumn election is that two of the most important pieces of housing legislation in years look like they will run out of parliamentary time.

And they’re off – but as the election campaign begins, it’s easy to lose sight of what could get left at the starting gate.

The first implements the pledge to abolish Section 21 no-fault evictions originally made by Theresa May in April 2019 when she was prime minister and which was included in the Conservative manifesto later that year.

Five years on, the pledge had already been watered down to appease backbench Tory MPs and would only cover existing tenancies when the courts are judged to be ready for it. Now it looks like it may not even cover new tenancies and opponents have got their way

Other elements of the bill, such as making blanket bans on benefits claimants unlawful, will also be lost. As will a Decent Homes Standard for the private rented sector that has long been promised, but still not been published. “Five years on, the pledge to abolish Section 21 no-fault evictions had already been watered down to appease backbench Tory MPs”

The Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill delivers a pledge first made even longer ago (January 2018) to ban the sale of new-build leasehold houses, although it ducks 2019 manifesto commitments to end the sale of new leasehold homes (flats as well as houses) and to restrict ground rents on existing homes to a peppercorn.

A consultation on ground rents that is believed to propose a cap of £250 has still not been published, let alone made part of the bill.