Digital transformation will be necessary to meet the demands the sector faces

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With pressure coming from all directions, social landlords need to adapt digitally, writes Cem Savas
When I speak to fellow industry leaders, their issues are consistent – financial, regulatory, and reputational risks loom large.
Landlords are juggling repair request backlogs, supply chain shortages, skyrocketing inflation and resident satisfaction, while scrambling to meet the requirements of new regulations.
The odds are stacked against housing providers. On one hand, they face rising standards across the board and the prospect of Ofsted-style inspections for social housing.
On the other hand, they are expected to meet ambitious targets for building affordable homes. Depending on the local authority, as much as 50% of all new builds must be affordable units, pushing financial viability to its limits.
And while prime minister Liz Truss has indicated that her housing policy will shift away from strict quotas, the pressure to build our way out of the housing crisis isn’t going anywhere.
Take social housing as an example. With COVID-19 support schemes winding down, an increase in homelessness, and the cost of living crisis, council housing waiting lists are expected to double to over two million. We need many more homes to meet demand.
To have any chance of meeting these obligations, housing providers need to drive operational efficiencies and cut costs.
This will give them headroom to invest in retrofitting existing housing and building new developments. Digital transformation will be a crucial enabler in this regard, enhancing the way they manage properties and service residents.
The process of transformation starts with addressing disconnected property management processes, long service lead times and complex procurement practices.
Legacy systems and silos prevent housing providers from getting to grips with their operations and the data they produce. Often, they are in the dark when it comes to inefficiencies and unnecessary costs.
Housing providers have information relating to their residents, assets and procurement at their fingertips. The key is bringing this data together to unlock insights.
Leveraged effectively, this can drive resident engagement, enable real-time asset management and make procurement more dynamic and robust in the face of macroeconomic influences.
Implementing a data strategy is the most effective first step in future-proofing housing portfolios. The ability to seamlessly track work orders from start to finish can prevent the duplication of invoices and reduce repeat contractor visits.
Procurement practices can also be transformed through technology. The need for change in this area is acute: rising repairs and maintenance costs are outstripping inflation, with an annual price increase of 16.8% in April. To address these rising costs, housing service supply chains need to be agile, adaptive and transparent.
Property technology enables housing providers to break the traditional procurement mould. They can harness the potential of a ‘mixed-economy’ model that enables them to select between in-house teams, existing contractors, or external marketplaces when choosing how to deliver services.
Best of all, the technologies that enable this model can now operate in a plug-and-play capacity. This offers housing providers a simple means of procurement digitalisation that combats fluctuations in demand, adapts to supply chain shortages, and opens up contract work to local businesses.
So how can industry leaders fast-track digital transformation?
While many understand the need to invest in technological solutions, organisational buy-in can be a barrier to change. Leaders have an important role to play in deconstructing old practices, and ways of thinking, to make room for vital new capabilities.
Replacing disconnected legacy systems with integrated solutions for property management and procurement will give housing providers the efficiency and flexibility they need to navigate the current crisis. Given the obligations they face, both to residents and regulators, digital transformation is not a choice, but a necessity.
Cem Savas, chief executive, Plentific
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