Digital transformation will be necessary to meet the demands the sector faces

When I speak to fellow industry leaders, their issues are consistent – financial, regulatory, and reputational risks loom large.

Landlords are juggling repair request backlogs, supply chain shortages, skyrocketing inflation and resident satisfaction, while scrambling to meet the requirements of new regulations.

The odds are stacked against housing providers. On one hand, they face rising standards across the board and the prospect of Ofsted-style inspections for social housing.

On the other hand, they are expected to meet ambitious targets for building affordable homes. Depending on the local authority, as much as 50% of all new builds must be affordable units, pushing financial viability to its limits.

And while prime minister Liz Truss has indicated that her housing policy will shift away from strict quotas, the pressure to build our way out of the housing crisis isn’t going anywhere.

Take social housing as an example. With COVID-19 support schemes winding down, an increase in homelessness, and the cost of living crisis, council housing waiting lists are expected to double to over two million. We need many more homes to meet demand.