Armed Forces housing is being “plagued” by damp, mould and pest infestations, leaving service personnel reporting a record low level of satisfaction with accommodation, a report has found #UKhousing

Dire state of Armed Forces accommodation is a ‘tax on the goodwill’ of those serving #UKhousing

One former service personnel told the commission the single living accommodation (SLA) they lived in was “appalling and not fit for purpose”.

It urged the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to address the “legacy of many years of underfunding” and estimated that the total cost of modernising armed forces accommodation “could soon be more than £4bn”.

The Kerslake Commission report, titled Homes Unfit for Heroes, criticised “a persistent lack of investment, poor management, and inadequate maintenance and repairs by private contractors”.

“Often [there is] no heating, no hot water, and the ceiling leaked water when it rained,” they said.

“Rats would crawl through the holes in the walls and scurry around under the sink in my room. Wet and damp conditions would lead to mould and I’d find myself ill all the time.”

Poor housing conditions and services were cited as “major reasons for the fall in overall satisfaction with service life”, affecting recruitment and retention, the report said.

“Despite repeated promises to tackle the crisis, last year saw a proliferation of contract failures regarding accommodation issues, a rise in the number of complaints and a growing backlog of urgent repairs,” the report said.

Satisfaction over the quality of maintenance and repair work dropped to 25% in 2023.

The report said the MoD’s extra funding for maintenance and repairs announced last year was “a step forward, albeit long overdue”, but added that more was needed to ensure all maintenance and repairs could be carried out.

It also pointed out that some personnel were unwilling to raise their complaints due to fears over potential repercussions for their careers.

“The cumulative effects of poor accommodation have effectively become a tax on the goodwill of service personnel and their families,” the report said.