Director of Riverside’s finance company resigns

Nigel Perryman, who had been director at Riverside Finance since 2017, left the role on 31 May, the housing association announced in a stock market statement.

Mr Perryman also resigned as a member of the group treasury committee of parent company Riverside Group.

He was replaced by Joanna Bonnett and Matthew Blake, who became directors of Riverside Finance and members of Riverside Group’s treasury committee on 1 June.