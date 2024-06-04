Director of Riverside’s finance company resigns

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The director of Riverside’s finance company has resigned.
Nigel Perryman, who had been director at Riverside Finance since 2017, left the role on 31 May, the housing association announced in a stock market statement.
Mr Perryman also resigned as a member of the group treasury committee of parent company Riverside Group.
He was replaced by Joanna Bonnett and Matthew Blake, who became directors of Riverside Finance and members of Riverside Group’s treasury committee on 1 June.
Riverside Finance is a special borrowing vehicle for the 75,000-home housing association. It is used to issue bonds and raise capital for its operations and developments.
During his tenure, Mr Perryman was responsible for corporate fundraising, capital markets and short-term bank financing. He oversaw Riverside’s merger with One Housing Group in December 2021.
Ms Bonnett joined Riverside from business consultancy BlueFrame, where she was independent group treasurer and chief sustainability officer.
She holds chair and non-executive director positions at the Association of Corporate Treasurers. Previously, she was director of treasury and banking at the Australian Department of Defence.
In May, Riverside appointed Paul Dolan, former head of 20,700-home Accent, as its new chief executive.
The previous month, chief executive Carol Matthews retired after 12 years in the role.
Last year, Ms Matthews said that Riverside was still working through “short-term financial challenges” related to it taking on One Housing as a subsidiary in 2021.
Riverside reported an operating surplus of £49.2m in the year to the end of March 2023, compared with £79.2m the year before.
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