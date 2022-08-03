Disability campaigners lodge High Court challenge over government’s rejection of Grenfell Inquiry recommendation

The Leaseholder Disability Action Group, known as Claddag, made an application for judicial review against the Home Office last week. It aims to challenge the government’s decision to ditch mandatory personal emergency evacuation plans (PEEPs).

This is despite its recommendation by the first phase of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

In its response to the consultation in May, the government claimed that PEEPs would not be practical, proportionate or safe, and that disabled residents should either stay put or rely on rescue by firefighters.

The Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 disproportionately killed residents with disabilities who were unable to evacuate. None of them had been provided with PEEPs in accordance with official guidance that said such plans were “usually unnecessary”.

The judicial review is being brought by Sarah Rennie and Georgie Hulme, the two founding members of Claddag, who sent the government a pre-action letter in June.