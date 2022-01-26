Disability campaigners ‘outraged’ by reappointment of firm to write guidance on evacuations

None of the residents of Grenfell Tower were given PEEPS, with lawyers for bereaved and survivors describing the blaze as a “landmark act of discrimination” against disabled people.

It is believed that 41% of the victims had a disability that may have hindered their ability to escape.

Building manager the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) has admitted not taking steps to identify these residents or plan for their escape.

Its witnesses have said this was in accordance with CS Todd & Associates’ guidance, first published in 2011, with the endorsement of the government.

The guide, published in the aftermath of the Lakanal House fire, said it was “usually unrealistic to expect landlords… to have in place special arrangements” to evacuate those with disabilities.

But this contradicted other guidance documents in force at the time, which required building owners to ensure all residents could evacuate in an emergency without the assistance of firefighters.

Colin Todd, director of CS Todd & Associates and an expert witness to the inquiry, defended the guide when he gave evidence last summer. He said it was a matter of “reasonable practicability” and that reliance on stay put was “favourable” to disabled residents, providing the building was properly maintained.

His evidence was contradicted by another expert, Dr Barbara Lane, who described the failure to identify vulnerable residents at Grenfell Tower as “not acceptable”.