Disabled people are struggling more than ever to access suitable housing

Right Home, Right Place is our original service, upon which all other services are built. We offer a highly bespoke, one-to-one service to disabled and older people and their families, providing free and impartial information, advice and support for as long as it is required. We can assist with all types of housing, including social housing, private renting, ownership (including assisted-buying schemes) and adaptation, understanding that each disabled person’s situation is unique, and will have its own unique solution.

Our Military Matters service operates using the same principles, but additionally offers information and advice that is only available to members of the Armed Forces community. Mental and physical injuries from service, difficulty with transitioning to civilian life, and leaving the Forces unexpectedly can all contribute to a complex housing situation with no immediately obvious solution. Being aware of the distinctive challenges that members of the armed forces community face is paramount to being able to help them effectively.

Homeless Housing Options aims to change the perception of homelessness and highlight hidden homelessness amongst our client groups. Homelessness does not just mean rooflessness. In fact, only a very small proportion of our homeless clients are classed as rough sleepers. Early intervention is at the heart of this service and is essential in ensuring our clients receive support before finding themselves at crisis point.

“More people than ever before need our help, and this is likely to remain the case until there is drastic systemic change across the housing sector”

Making Moves is our latest service. It was born out of the experiences of our clients who felt frustration at not being able to plan for a move to independent living. Often disabled people who live with their parents or other guardian have no priority for social housing, as they are seen as suitably housed, resulting in some disabled people living with their parents well into adulthood. We support every disabled person’s wish to live independently and can provide bespoke planning options and information guides to inform the process.

In addition to our advice service, we have been dedicated to developing our volunteer programme. We now have more than 20 volunteers based across Scotland. Our volunteers have a wealth and variety of experience – retired housing professionals, current housing students, other students, people with different professional experience outside of housing, people with lived experience of issues clients face. Volunteering is designed around the client journey and intended to provide an extra level of assistance and peer support to the clients who need it.

For Housing Options Scotland, stagnation is not an option. More people than ever before need our help, and this is likely to remain the case until there is drastic systemic change across the housing sector. We are grateful to our core funders, the Scottish government and Veterans’ Foundation, for enabling us to remain committed to responding to the needs of our clients and helping them to find the right home, in the right place.

Olivia Lindsay, head of casework services, Housing Options Scotland