Disabled people living in unsuitable housing ‘for years without hope’, MPs say

Evidence from disabled people shared with the MPs included being “completely housebound” for long periods due to the inaccessibility of their homes; decades-long waiting lists for accessible social homes; significantly higher asking prices for accessible homes for sale; and some landlords denying permission for adaptations to make homes accessible.

A report by the cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Select Committee into disabled people in the housing sector concluded that they “undeniably encounter unnecessary and severe barriers to accessing suitable housing in England”.

Too often “too many disabled people are failed by the government’s current housing policy”, the report said, adding that it is “intolerable that many disabled people are living in unsuitable accommodation for years without hope”.

There was “little evidence” that the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) is treating disabled people’s needs as a priority in housing policy.

DLUHC has still not published its policy to increase the minimum accessibility standard for new build homes to the M4(2) building regulations, almost two years since it was announced and four years since it was consulted on.

Far too often, the report added, disabled people are “wrongly treated as a homogeneous group”, when they are individuals with different needs.

The report concluded that there is “simply not enough accessible housing” to meet rising demand, posing a “direct risk to the dignity, health, and well-being of disabled people across the country”.