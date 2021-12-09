Disabled people under-represented and under-reported in housing sector, NHF research finds

Data from 174 social landlords, submitted using a new equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) tool developed by the industry body, showed the representation of disabled people across staff, executive and board members was just 8% for each category.

This compared with disabled people making up 24% of the population by housing stock location – a finding that Kate Henderson, chief executive at the NHF, described as “the most shocking” to come out of its analysis.

“This is a shortcoming we urgently need to address – especially given that a higher proportion of people in social housing [compared with other tenures] are disabled,” Ms Henderson said.

Read the full feature on the NHF’s diversity research here

The study also found that housing associations had no data around disability for 30% of the workforce, suggesting the true numbers of people with a disability (as defined by the Equality Act 2010) are likely to be under-reported.

Cym D’Souza, chief executive of Manchester’s Arawak Walton Housing Association, told Inside Housing that within her own organisation it was clear, by scrutinising factors such as the numbers of adjustments made for staff, that there were more disabled workers than had recorded themselves as such.

“There is a stigma involved in admitting you have a disability – some people will prefer not to say – and you need to keep asking the question,” Ms D’Souza said.

Her comments echoed points made in the NHF’s report around the evolving nature of disabilities and the need for employers to be regularly collecting and updating employee data.