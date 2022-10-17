Disabled tenants speak out through new charter

Problematic assumption

Activists say there can be an assumption among social landlords that if somebody has mental health problems, they are automatically a ‘problem tenant’. This is damaging and leads some tenants to think that any poor treatment they receive is a result of their openness about their diagnosis.

Suzanne Muna, secretary of SHAC, says that disabled social housing tenants are getting a poor deal and that SHAC is keen to do more. “What we’re here to do is to offer campaigning support and expertise.”

The Equality Act states that organisations have a duty to make reasonable adjustments if somebody is at a substantial disadvantage because they are disabled.

While social landlords may be more familiar with reasonable adjustments taking the form of ramps or alternative ways of communicating, requests such as advance notice of visits, clear communication and being kept informed of progress also help keep disabled tenants engaged, happy and safe in their homes.

Damien, who has ADHD, mental health problems and a mobility impairment, says that when he was shown around his London housing association property, the water supply was switched off, masking problems that still plague him. The water pressure is so low that only one tap really works and the shower does not.

While contractors appear to agree with him that repairs are needed, his social landlord contradicts this. Damien reports a litany of excuses and no progress in getting the help he needs.

The problems with his housing association have significantly impacted his mental health and he regrets telling them that he is autistic.

“I approached them with everything on my sleeve. It’s my fault… I just had this assumption that housing associations are fit for people like me,” he explains.

“That was my initial perception, which couldn’t have been more wrong.”

Damien told his landlord about being autistic in the hope that it would improve the way they communicated – “I need clarity” – but he feels ignored and stigmatised and cannot get the plan of action he needs.

Like Ali, Damien fled violence in his previous home. Despite this, he says: “I would rather be under the threat of violence than be in the situation that I’m in now. I’ve never felt this low in my life.”

“They’re stigmatising their own tenants. You very quickly become the problem to be managed”

Damien’s GP intervened to warn his housing association that he was suicidal, but Damien says this made no difference and that the landlord sent him a threatening letter about rent arrears within days.

While Damien wants his landlord to “just be more forthcoming and more transparent”, other disabled tenants require different accommodations. Reasonable adjustments must suit the individual rather than being imposed based on what somebody assumes would help.

Carl had a ‘single point of contact’ (SPOC) enforced on him. This means when he calls his housing association, he can only speak to one designated person.

While this might look like a way to streamline communication and make sure a staff member understands a tenant’s situation holistically, in reality, Carl’s SPOC had been absent for three weeks at the time of our interview and nobody else in the organisation will communicate with him.

Each disabled tenant Inside Housing speaks to describes an atmosphere where landlords assume the worst of tenants. Carl has been accused of talking too fast, while many neurodiverse people are told that they are being inappropriate or aggressive because of the ways they communicate and relate to the world.

“They’re stigmatising their own tenants,” Carl states. “You very quickly become the problem to be managed.”

An inclusive approach to reasonable adjustments helps to protect the dignity of a disabled tenant. If a contractor or housing officer turns up at Carl’s home unannounced, he is faced with either having to divulge his psychiatric diagnosis to a stranger or just refuse the visit without disclosing his private health information, which risks him being classed as uncooperative or anti-social. A simple note on his file that makes his needs clear could prevent this problem.

Ali explains that his housing association does not understand how difficult it is as a neurodiverse person to persist in seeking the adaptations he and his son need. He says that he was recently accused of “fighting” on the phone to his housing association. He says: “I have a persona that I put on when I’m dealing with people who are going to trigger me because [they] don’t believe I’m disabled. I don’t feel supported here. I don’t feel respected. I feel continuously patronised.”