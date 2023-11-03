Disbarred barrister jailed after stealing money from housing association tenant

Large G15 member Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) pursued the legal action, arguing it was part of its efforts to “protect residents from abuse and neglect”.

The housing association had originally obtained an outright possession order against one of its tenants who had not been paying rent.

However, in his defence the tenant claimed he had been paying rent all along with the help of Katrina McCarthy, a family friend.

Ms McCarthy was called to the bar in 2004 and then disbarred in 2016 after she represented a client in court without a practising certificate.

She was at the tenant’s possession hearing acting as his “McKenzie friend”, a person who provides support and assistance for someone who does not have a lawyer.

According to NHG, it was only after this hearing that it discovered what had really happened.