Discretionary funds are paternalistic and unsustainable – we must be more creative

We’ve received 185 applications to join the teams ­– based in Colchester, Braintree, Witham and Halstead – and the next step is to hand over decision-making power to the 20 individuals who understand their communities better than anyone.

While Eastlight will provide expert support throughout, our new team members will have the freedom to choose the issues they want to address, and how they should be tackled.

We’ll be doing whatever we can to share the progress of these initiatives with the wider housing sector (and beyond), so others can potentially adapt them for use within their own organisations.

In the meantime, we’re constantly on the look-out for ideas that are working for others, so we can consider how Eastlight might adopt them. If anyone reading this knows of any ideas they think could benefit others (they could be very tiny or really big), then please get in touch. The Eastlight team will be able to create a bank of initiatives for others to access.

We’ve spent a year working in partnership with disability organisation Purple to support disabled customers, who are disproportionately impacted by the ‘cost-of-living crunch’. The Trussell Trust’s State of Hunger report, published in May 2021, found that more than six in 10 (62%) working-age people who were referred to food banks in early 2020 were disabled.

“As our customers’ lives are impacted by external factors beyond their control, we cannot rely on tried, tested ­– but still limited – ideas”

We’re committed to continuing our partnership with Purple, which has access to ideas from across a wide range of sectors, to identify ways we can make sure the opportunities we are offering are accessible to all residents. Again, we’ll be sharing what we learn far and wide.

We’ve also spotted that an increasing number of local authorities, including Essex County Council and Sandwell District Council, are offering residents the opportunity to join energy auctions to help them to collectively secure lower prices. We’re now exploring how we could do something similar for Eastlight residents, probably in partnerships with other housing associations to increase our buying power.

As our customers’ lives are impacted by external factors beyond their control, we cannot rely on tried, tested ­– but still limited – ideas. But we also cannot possibly find the answers to all the challenges we’re currently facing by ourselves.

As a sector, we must get even better at sharing our ideas, helping one another to maintain and build on our understanding of the issues our customers face, and to explore new ways to support and empower them.

Eastlight has a very strong ethos of working in partnership with others who might have more resources, expertise or experience than we do. We know this will help us provide a better service to our residents. The world is fast-changing, and we’ve got to adapt, dig deep and keep up.

Hattie Llewelyn-Davies, chair, Eastlight Community Homes