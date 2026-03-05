Dispatches from 2026 Scotland Housing Festival

As housing professionals descended on the Scottish Event Campus, signs of spring were around: clear skies, daffodils and a fiscal update from the UK chancellor.

But with nine weeks before Scotland goes to the polls, Holyrood rather than Westminster was high on the agenda at the two-day summit by the river Clyde.

On Wednesday, politicians from the SNP, Labour, Reform and Liberal Democrats were quizzed by delegates at an early-morning hustings which was well attended despite a fundraising event the night before.

Inside Housing has some key takeaways below.

Reform wants to bring in a “modernised” Right to Buy

Thomas Kerr, from Reform, revealed the party will be calling for a “modernised” version of the Right to Buy – a 1980s policy allowing tenants to buy council homes at a discount which was scrapped in Scotland by the SNP after they came to power in 2007.

The 30-year-old Glasgow councillor said he lives in social housing “not by choice” but because his generation of young people has been “priced out of the market”.

“Social housing lists are too long, private rent is extortionate and having enough to buy your own home is simply just unrealistic,” he said.

“And that’s why we’ll set in our manifesto a bold new policy of a modernised Right to Buy scheme that will utilise mid-market rent and foster a new property-owning generation.”