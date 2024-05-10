Dispatches from CIH Housing Brighton 2024

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This week, the sector arrived at the Chartered Institution of Housing (CIH)’s annual conference in Brighton. Grainne Cuffe rounds up the talking points
It was business as usual for topics at Housing Brighton 2024: decarbonisation, retrofit, repairs and maintenance, resident engagement and regulation, with more than a little nod to the general election.
There were sessions on the new Procurement Act, the Renters (Reform) Bill, and Leasehold and Freehold Bill. The latter two were discussed with heavy caveats that they may be thrown out or hidden under a rock under the next administration.
On regulation, the conference heard a deep dive on the new consumer standards, with only a brief mention of the tenant satisfaction measures – referred to in nervous whispers at other sessions.
Homelessness received the attention it needs by being front and centre of the keynote session and with a panel session of its own. This came following grim statistics published the week before that the numbers for both homeless households and children living in temporary accommodation are at the highest level ever recorded.
We heard from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) and it heard from the sector on the new Competence and Conduct Standard. The conference also learned from a Labour MP’s thoughts on the sector – some were clearer than others – and what may happen if his party gets into power.
Below are the highlights from Housing Brighton 2024.
The keynote session kicking off the conference on Wednesday heard from Gavin Smart, chief executive of the CIH, Francesca Albanese, executive director of policy and social change at Crisis, and Richard Donnell, executive director at Houseful, who highlighted the unfairness of the property market and the need to build homes.
Ms Albanese set out the dire situation the country is facing around homelessness, including the latest statistics which showed 145,000 children were living in temporary accommodation in December, a 12% rise on the same point last year.
Rough sleeping has also seen the steepest rise in one year since 2010. Ms Albanese said that Crisis’ services are seeing large increases in demand and this has rapidly increased in the past 12 months.
She said social housing supply is one of the key drivers of rising homelessness and we need more homes. She said that without great ambition from the government, the charity’s forecast showed homelessness will continue to rise. By 2041, 300,000 households will be experiencing the worst forms of homelessness, the equivalent to the population of Wigan.
This was echoed by Mr Smart, who said it is difficult for politicians to make change “when all the costs are loaded upfront and all the benefits come later”.
He added: “And the longer that cycle continues the bigger the problem becomes. So part of what we need actually is a consensus across the housing and homelessness space saying to our politicians, ‘Be braver’. Look for a cross-party consensus, this is a thirty-year problem, a 50-year problem in the making.
“You are not going to do it in one electoral cycle, it’s not good enough to say, ‘We’re not going to do it, the payback doesn’t come for us.’”
Following the keynote was a session focused on homelessness, in which the conference heard from a panel made of up people representing Hastings Borough Council, English Rural Housing Association, Justlife, and the Centre for Homelessness Impact.
Last year, spiralling temporary accommodation costs put Hastings Council at risk of issuing a Section 114 notice and effectively declaring bankruptcy. “In 2019, we were spending £730,000 a year on temporary accommodation, last year we spent £6.7m,” said Chris Hancock, head of housing at the local authority.
“We were behind where we should have been in terms of responding to this crisis; we should have put things in place ahead of time to prepare for this. But what it did mean was we were then very heavily reliant on privately procured temporary accommodation,” he explained, adding that the spend in that area was between a quarter and a third of the council’s entire budget.
However, Mr Hancock told the conference that the council had managed to avoid issuing a Section 114, while still being in a “precarious position”. He said the answer to the crisis is “housing”. Hastings is building homes, looking at regenerating and has an “ambitious” acquisition programme.
Rory Weal, strategic policy lead at English Rural and chair of the Rural Homelessness Counts Coalition spoke about an initiative that aims to change the perception of rural homelessness. He said rural areas are often perceived as secure and affluent.
“The reality is a bit different to that,” he stated. He said rural homelessness is often less visible and therefore less supported; rural councils receive 65% less funding per capita than urban areas.
“Our goal as a coalition is to start by shining a light to create that visibility and create the conversation to stop that vicious cycle from continuing,” Mr Weal said.
Simon Gale, chief executive of temporary accommodation support charity JustLife, said that while building more housing is important amid the crisis, a focus on health is vital.
He explained: “It is the housing issue, for sure, but it’s also around people’s health and well-being, their finances, their work situations, and lots of other issues.
“So we really try to focus on people’s health care, helping them engage with their appointments with their medication, engaging with the GP, and outpatients etc.
“And then as part of that, we’re able to then help focus on the holistic areas of their housing pathway, their benefits and their engagement in the community.”
Matthew Wilkins, head of value for money at the Centre for Homelessness Impact, said the organisation has been hearing anecdotally that there has being a rise in complex needs among people facing homelessness.
He said homelessness is now considered a strategic risk for local authorities, in a way that it has not been in the past.
The centre launched a value for money programme last year, the initial focus of which is on temporary accommodation – “where most of the spending on homelessness” is.
“Which is kind of interesting in of itself that most of the money that we spend as a country on homelessness is in dealing with its consequences, rather than preventing it in the first place,” Mr Wilkins stated.
He said said use of temporary accommodation is “not necessarily a bad thing”. “It does mean that we as a society are housing people who otherwise would be street homeless or would be in shelters,” he said, adding that having that safety net “remains something to be proud of”.
“However, the question is, ‘How can we use that more effectively?’ And for us, a value for money approach is absolutely essential because we’re seeing a surge in demand and what we’ve not seen is a surge in resources.”
Mr Wilkins pointed out the structural issues are “not going to be fixed overnight”, so there is a “very strong need for local authorities and everyone involved in tackling homelessness to consider if they’re using their money as well as they possibly can”.
He also said the data on people approaching for homelessness support does not always exist around trends and costs and the reason why people are presenting, which “requires quite a sophisticated intelligence gathering process”.
In a very well-attended session on professionalisation, members of the sector made their views very clear around the government’s proposals for the upcoming Competence and Conduct Standard.
Panel chair James Prestwich, director of policy and external affairs at the CIH, said: “As always when we put these conferences on, we learn from the sessions that were well attended for future events. This one looks very well attended so it may well be that perhaps we should have put it in a bigger room. But I think what that does indicate is the level of interest in competency and conduct and in professionalism full stop.”
DLUHC launched its consultation on the new standard in February, which then closed in early April. The government is still reviewing responses.
The proposals were announced in 2023 as part of the Social Housing (Regulation) Act, which is aimed at driving up sector standards post-Grenfell. It will require an anticipated 25,000 senior housing managers to have a Level 4 housing qualification. Senior housing executives will need a foundation degree or Level 5 housing qualification.
However, sector bodies are concerned it is not enough time and have asked for a longer transition period. The CIH and National Housing Federation (NHF) made requests for a three and five-year transition period to complete the mandatory housing qualifications.
It was during the audience questions section that we heard about the issues and challenges around the two-year timeframe, lack of staff and whether the courses would be necessary for someone with years of experience in the job.
Charlotte Hilliard, policy lead for professionalism in social housing at DLUHC, said no decision has been made yet and that the transition period is “still under consideration”.
On Wednesday, the conference heard from the English regulator during a session on the new consumer standards. Some of it was alarming: an uptick in referrals around “basic health and safety compliance”.
And some of it less so: the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) is not expecting landlords to be perfect. “We know you’re not,” Will Perry, director of strategy at the regulator, said.
The new consumer standards, the catalyst for which was the Grenfell Tower disaster and which cover the condition of homes and landlords treat tenants, will be assessed through inspections. This will replace the current in-depth assessment programme and result in a ‘C’ grading being awarded.
The main takeaway from the session, which also included panellists from a council and an association that had taken part in the inspection pilot, was for landlords not to focus on compliance.
Mr Perry said the RSH was “very consciously” moving away from talking about compliance and towards delivering outcomes.
Stephen Blundell, director of operations at Leeds Federated Housing Association, said the “biggest single risk with the consumer standards regime is that we look at it as primarily a kind of compliance framework”.
Leeds Federated took part in one of the regulator’s inspection pilots.
“We do need to comply with the consumer standards. However if we are too focused on that, we will – without really thinking about it – turn the regulator into our primary customer, and that is absolutely not what’s intended here,” he said.
On the inspections, Mr Blundell said: “Overall, and overwhelming, it was a process of deep engagement and inquiry. It was a test as to whether we as an organisation truly understood our strengths and weaknesses, our opportunities to improve, whether we have sensible, rational, demonstrable bases for setting the priorities that we had.”
In an informative presentation during a session on repairs and maintenance, Kai Jackson, a member of the scrutiny group at Tpas and social housing tenant, highlighted problem areas that can be “very frustrating” for residents. These included issues and glitches with online booking portals, trying to explain the problem to the call centre when sometimes not knowing what the problem is or what is causing the issue, and finding a convenient time for the appointment.
She said for those working, it often means taking a day off. “We do understand it, and a lot of organisations, including my own, try to make it a little bit more convenient and easier. We give better estimates of times and let customers know when the operative is on the way.”
Ms Jackson also said repair staff often turn up without ID or are frustrated when you ask them for it. She said another issue is that the repairs can be of low quality, while some materials are mismatched. “These are the things that lead to complaints. So having that communication, having a thought process behind it – would you like to have an all white kitchen and then you put in one brown door?”
She added: “When you use low-quality materials, it breaks again and then we have to repeat the whole process.”
Operatives not wearing shoe coverings is also an issue. “It’s basic, but it’s one of the biggest irks when it comes to residents. How would you like it if somebody came through your house without shoe coverings, and you’ve got young children or you’ve got health problems and they’re traipsing mud through your carpet or floors?”
Ms Jackson stated: “It’s our home. It’s not a unit, it’s not an asset, it’s where we raise our children, it’s where we have our family celebrations, it’s where we fall asleep at the end of the day after a long working day. As tenants, we want to make sure that you remember that we’re just the same, it’s not like there is a gap between social tenants and staff. Your home, what it means to you, it means the same thing to us as tenants.”
It emerged during a session on complaint-handling that Wrekin Housing Group has had no complaints go to the Housing Ombudsman in the past year.
Dona Guy, customer voice co-ordinator at Wrekin, explained to delegates what the landlord is doing to improve complaint-handling. This includes tradespeople doing home checks every time they visit a property, they are asking for feedback from residents all the time, and highlighting the complaints process on social media.
Wrekin is also engaging better with residents who have complex needs, bringing in multi-agency teams.
Ms Guy said that out of 649 complaints the 13,000-home housing association received last year, only 36 went to stage two. She said 99.9% of complaints are acknowledged within three days. “We’ve not had any go to the Housing Ombudsman Service within the past 12 to 18 months.”
In the last session of the conference, members heard from the Labour and Co-operative MP for Brighton, Kemptown and Peacehaven.
In what will be news to no one -–not good news anyway – Lloyd Russell-Moyle said: “My impression is in the first few years of a Labour government, I’m afraid things will be tight, it will be like squeezing blood out of a rock in terms of getting money.”
The MP also issued an ominous, if not fully explained warning: social landlords not doing a good job should be “out”. “If you’re not doing a good enough job, you should be out, and I’m afraid many social landlords are not doing a very good job and they should be out,” he said.
He also thinks “we should be talking about allowing residents in social housing to request that their stock be transferred to a different social housing provider”.
Most of his criticism, however, was levelled at the private rented sector, which he described as the “complete wild west”. Mr Russell-Moyle said “we need to find a way of shifting that stock to the social housing sector” through social landlords acquiring properties. On how to finance this, he suggested offering homeowners a transfer into government gilts.
He also referred to Natalie Elphicke unexpectedly defecting to Labour.
“Natalie Elphicke, who I work with a lot, is on the far right of the Conservative Party on everything else apart from housing, where she’s almost on the left of the Labour Party.”
Mr Russell-Moyle, who is a member of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities committee, said: “So it’s an interesting time in politics and housing… is the area where you see people who we don’t share Labour politics with coming over because there is an understanding that we’ve got ourselves in a real pickle, a real mess with housing in this country.”
This we can all agree on.
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