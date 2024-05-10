Dispatches from CIH Housing Brighton 2024

Consumer standards

On Wednesday, the conference heard from the English regulator during a session on the new consumer standards. Some of it was alarming: an uptick in referrals around “basic health and safety compliance”.

And some of it less so: the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) is not expecting landlords to be perfect. “We know you’re not,” Will Perry, director of strategy at the regulator, said.

The new consumer standards, the catalyst for which was the Grenfell Tower disaster and which cover the condition of homes and landlords treat tenants, will be assessed through inspections. This will replace the current in-depth assessment programme and result in a ‘C’ grading being awarded.

The main takeaway from the session, which also included panellists from a council and an association that had taken part in the inspection pilot, was for landlords not to focus on compliance.

Mr Perry said the RSH was “very consciously” moving away from talking about compliance and towards delivering outcomes.

Stephen Blundell, director of operations at Leeds Federated Housing Association, said the “biggest single risk with the consumer standards regime is that we look at it as primarily a kind of compliance framework”.

Leeds Federated took part in one of the regulator’s inspection pilots.

“We do need to comply with the consumer standards. However if we are too focused on that, we will – without really thinking about it – turn the regulator into our primary customer, and that is absolutely not what’s intended here,” he said.

On the inspections, Mr Blundell said: “Overall, and overwhelming, it was a process of deep engagement and inquiry. It was a test as to whether we as an organisation truly understood our strengths and weaknesses, our opportunities to improve, whether we have sensible, rational, demonstrable bases for setting the priorities that we had.”

Fix your repairs

In an informative presentation during a session on repairs and maintenance, Kai Jackson, a member of the scrutiny group at Tpas and social housing tenant, highlighted problem areas that can be “very frustrating” for residents. These included issues and glitches with online booking portals, trying to explain the problem to the call centre when sometimes not knowing what the problem is or what is causing the issue, and finding a convenient time for the appointment.

She said for those working, it often means taking a day off. “We do understand it, and a lot of organisations, including my own, try to make it a little bit more convenient and easier. We give better estimates of times and let customers know when the operative is on the way.”

Ms Jackson also said repair staff often turn up without ID or are frustrated when you ask them for it. She said another issue is that the repairs can be of low quality, while some materials are mismatched. “These are the things that lead to complaints. So having that communication, having a thought process behind it – would you like to have an all white kitchen and then you put in one brown door?”

She added: “When you use low-quality materials, it breaks again and then we have to repeat the whole process.”

Operatives not wearing shoe coverings is also an issue. “It’s basic, but it’s one of the biggest irks when it comes to residents. How would you like it if somebody came through your house without shoe coverings, and you’ve got young children or you’ve got health problems and they’re traipsing mud through your carpet or floors?”

Ms Jackson stated: “It’s our home. It’s not a unit, it’s not an asset, it’s where we raise our children, it’s where we have our family celebrations, it’s where we fall asleep at the end of the day after a long working day. As tenants, we want to make sure that you remember that we’re just the same, it’s not like there is a gap between social tenants and staff. Your home, what it means to you, it means the same thing to us as tenants.”

Complaints

It emerged during a session on complaint-handling that Wrekin Housing Group has had no complaints go to the Housing Ombudsman in the past year.

Dona Guy, customer voice co-ordinator at Wrekin, explained to delegates what the landlord is doing to improve complaint-handling. This includes tradespeople doing home checks every time they visit a property, they are asking for feedback from residents all the time, and highlighting the complaints process on social media.

Wrekin is also engaging better with residents who have complex needs, bringing in multi-agency teams.

Ms Guy said that out of 649 complaints the 13,000-home housing association received last year, only 36 went to stage two. She said 99.9% of complaints are acknowledged within three days. “We’ve not had any go to the Housing Ombudsman Service within the past 12 to 18 months.”

Politics

In the last session of the conference, members heard from the Labour and Co-operative MP for Brighton, Kemptown and Peacehaven.

In what will be news to no one -–not good news anyway – Lloyd Russell-Moyle said: “My impression is in the first few years of a Labour government, I’m afraid things will be tight, it will be like squeezing blood out of a rock in terms of getting money.”

The MP also issued an ominous, if not fully explained warning: social landlords not doing a good job should be “out”. “If you’re not doing a good enough job, you should be out, and I’m afraid many social landlords are not doing a very good job and they should be out,” he said.

He also thinks “we should be talking about allowing residents in social housing to request that their stock be transferred to a different social housing provider”.

Most of his criticism, however, was levelled at the private rented sector, which he described as the “complete wild west”. Mr Russell-Moyle said “we need to find a way of shifting that stock to the social housing sector” through social landlords acquiring properties. On how to finance this, he suggested offering homeowners a transfer into government gilts.

He also referred to Natalie Elphicke unexpectedly defecting to Labour.

“Natalie Elphicke, who I work with a lot, is on the far right of the Conservative Party on everything else apart from housing, where she’s almost on the left of the Labour Party.”

Mr Russell-Moyle, who is a member of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities committee, said: “So it’s an interesting time in politics and housing… is the area where you see people who we don’t share Labour politics with coming over because there is an understanding that we’ve got ourselves in a real pickle, a real mess with housing in this country.”

This we can all agree on.