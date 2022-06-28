Dispatches from Housing 2022: day one

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A daily round-up of the most important headlines from day one of the Housing 2022 conference. Photography by Guzelian
It is finally here.
After last year’s unusual September date, Europe’s largest housing festival is once again back in its usual June spot. And the housing sector descended on Manchester Central Conference Centre in its droves once again.
No doubt, some may have been nursing some sore feet after throwing a few shapes during last night’s Women in Housing and Housing Heroes Awards. Even more may have been nursing sore heads.
However, none of that was on show as the conversation was flowing across the delegate floor and the insight was flowing from the sessions across the Housing 2022 stages.
The Inside Housing news team was out in force covering the majority of the major talks, and here are the biggest takeaways from Tuesday’s sessions.
Social housing sector figures are often pondering the best way to master the dark art of lobbying central government for more rational housing policy.
But the message today from three political experts was simple: don't bother. It does not work, and a more effective political strategy is to get the public onside.
Sonia Sodha, columnist and chief leader writer at The Observer, said social housing is a “terrible” term that needs to be rebranded.
She said it makes it sound like living in this type of housing is a “hand-out”, when, in reality, private market rents are “absolute rip-offs”. Ms Sodha said a better way for the sector to describe it is “not-for-profit” or “at-cost housing”.
Author and political commentator Owen Jones (pictured above) said the sector needs to sell social housing for the benefits it reaps; it needs to be a “broad case for society”.
Sell it on improving children’s welfare – “one in nine children live in overcrowded homes”.
“One in nine children live in overcrowded homes. Bad housing is bad for their health. They’re more likely to get anything from asthma to mental health problems.
“It damages their educational attendance, which is bad for society. It’s bad for families. We have record numbers of people in their 20s and 30s forced into homes with their parents because they can’t afford to live elsewhere.
“It’s bad for community cohesion because they feel they have to compete for scarce resources. It’s bad for living standards. And it goes without saying that it’s bad for the taxpayer,” Mr Jones said.
Lord Daniel Finkelstein, a journalist and Conservative peer, said the sector would be better advised to “concentrate on the things that are in the Queen’s Speech”, such as banning Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions and to ensure that the government’s legislation on the rented sector is “satisfactory”.
“The best bet is to try and change the political climate overall, rather than lobby,” he added.
Five years ago, delegates headed to Manchester a fortnight after the fire at Grenfell Tower, and the devastating tragedy continues to cast a shadow over the conference.
Today, one of several sessions on building safety issues saw figures from the housing and construction industry ask how much progress had been made in reforming the culture issues that have become evident since the blaze.
The answer appeared to be: certainly not enough.
Andrew Little, a partner at consultancy Baily Garner, cited a recent brief that he saw for a cladding remediation job on a high-rise building in London. He said the brief was a mere two-pages long and indicated that the project would be assigned totally on cost – meaning the lowest bidder would win the job.
This practice – sometimes referred to as ‘a race to the bottom’ – has been widely criticised in the years since Grenfell.
Mr Little said: “I think that perfectly captures the need for intelligent clienting, where that behavioural change needs a complete shift towards safe, good-value outcomes rather than lowest cost.”
The inquiry into the tragedy has seen that the contractor of the Grenfell Tower refurbishment, Rydon, submitted a bid £700,000 lower than its rivals and was asked to take further costs out.
It was during this “value engineering” exercise that the cladding was switched for the combustible product ultimately used on the building.
Mr Little’s concerns were echoed by Lorna Stimpson (pictured above), chief executive of Local Authority Building Control (LABC), who called the lack of progress since the fire “shameful”.
“That culture, that race to the bottom, that ‘how can we do this easier, cheaper with the least intervention’, I'm afraid is a culture that our industry still has today,” she said.
“And those coming from other industries, medical industries, chemical industries, nuclear industries, don't understand how we're still operating in the way that we are. And that is shameful.”
She ended her presentation with a call to pay more attention to the evidence before the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.
Those who have been paying attention will know that Ms Stimpson’s organisation has been the subject of some of the inquiry’s scrutiny – particularly certificates it issued implying that combustible insulation could be used on high rises.
One of these, for Kingspan’s K15 insulation, was not removed despite the organisation being warned of a fire test where the insulation continued burning for 20 minutes after the flame was removed.
Ms Stimpson worked at the LABC during this period, and pitched into an email discussion about the suitability of the certificate in January 2014 and wrote: “This issue’s been burning for a LONG time though hasn’t it (get it !!!).”
The LABC’s lawyers recently argued at the inquiry that the firm was “played” by the manufacturers in issuing the certificates. Kingspan said its insulation was safe in systems that were properly tested and did not contribute to the Grenfell Tower fire.
The inquiry panel will deliver its findings next year.
It was standing-room only at the Unlock Net Zero Stage all morning – a clear indication of how eager the sector is for information on how landlords can meet the decarbonisation challenge.
As always, funding was at the forefront of the conversation.
During the first session of the day, titled ‘Net zero now: action, scale and momentum’, Selvin Brown (pictured above), director of net zero buildings, domestic at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), issued a stark warning that landlords must scale up their activities in order to spend the grant funding that ministers have already committed for decarbonisation or risk it being returned to the Treasury.
However, scaling up activities is not as easy as it sounds, as sector representatives made clear during the ‘Securing the funding the make net zero a reality’ session later in the morning.
“Why should we do this?” asked Anne Costain, executive director of finance at Stonewater, self-admittedly playing devil’s advocate.
While the environmental and social benefits of decarbonisation are clear, Ms Costain said, the work makes housing associations “less financially strong” due to the fact that landlords do not get a higher value on properties that have been retrofitted when it comes to securitisation.
Green rents used to be touted as a solution to this problem, however, Chris Seeley, director at Ark Consultancy, said it increasingly looks like this is not an option due to the cost of living crisis.
High up on the list of difficult questions for the sector was what to do about next year’s rent.
Should inflation predictions prove correct, housing associations would be legally permitted to raise rents by up to 12% next April. But will they?
This question was tackled by a panel discussing the cost of living crisis, who had just seen a survey from the Resident Voice Index indicating that 68% of more than 5,200 social housing tenants who responded to the questions worry about being able to meet their living expenses “most or all of the time”.
Aileen Evans, chief executive of Grand Union Housing Group, was unequivocal. “I'm not in this business to be levying 11% or 12% rent increases on people who are not able to make ends meet now,” she said.
“We are already looking at alternatives. I am not taking a paper to my board that is suggesting CPI [Consumer Price Index] plus 1%, actually probably nowhere near that.”
Gavin Smart (pictured above), chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Housing, added: “I think what we have to be looking at is how you can balance the interest of the huge affordability and cost living crisis that is that is bearing down on low-income households alongside making sure that there’s sufficient resources to run organisations properly.”
He said the government should intervene to allow social landlords to at least “try to spread the burden over time and across stock”.
Alistair McIntosh, chief executive of the Housing Quality Network, said: “Anyone that thinks we're gonna see CPI plus 1% rent increases anytime soon is an absolute idiot.”
However, he added: “We have seen business plans in which covenants are breached within two years if they don’t pass on CPI plus 1% increases. So it is the proverbial rock and a hard place.”
He said there was “an excellent article in Inside Housing” by Matthew Bailes, chief executive of Paradigm, about what government may do on the issue.
Mr McIntosh also warned of the reputational risk to organisations of passing on full rent increases. “I think anyone who's thinking of applying inflation plus 1% rent increases to shared ownership in particular has taken leave of their senses, because the reputational backlash will be absolutely incredible.”
At an earlier session, Paul Price, chief executive of the Association of Retained Council Housing, said resident groups he had met were really concerned about a “potentially double digit rent increase” as they were already struggling with the cost of living. Nevertheless, he said the flipside to that was the fact that landlords need to fund net zero work, fire safety repairs, as well as disrepair and maintenance issues.
Simon Nunn, executive director of member services at the National Housing Federation, said that there was another side to the debate and said previous “severe caps” had not always helped residents. He pointed specifically to the last long-lasting freeze that led to reductions in planned maintenance, which the sector is still dealing with.
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