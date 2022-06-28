Dispatches from Housing 2022: day one

Five years ago, delegates headed to Manchester a fortnight after the fire at Grenfell Tower, and the devastating tragedy continues to cast a shadow over the conference.

Today, one of several sessions on building safety issues saw figures from the housing and construction industry ask how much progress had been made in reforming the culture issues that have become evident since the blaze.

The answer appeared to be: certainly not enough.

Andrew Little, a partner at consultancy Baily Garner, cited a recent brief that he saw for a cladding remediation job on a high-rise building in London. He said the brief was a mere two-pages long and indicated that the project would be assigned totally on cost – meaning the lowest bidder would win the job.

This practice – sometimes referred to as ‘a race to the bottom’ – has been widely criticised in the years since Grenfell.

Mr Little said: “I think that perfectly captures the need for intelligent clienting, where that behavioural change needs a complete shift towards safe, good-value outcomes rather than lowest cost.”

The inquiry into the tragedy has seen that the contractor of the Grenfell Tower refurbishment, Rydon, submitted a bid £700,000 lower than its rivals and was asked to take further costs out.

It was during this “value engineering” exercise that the cladding was switched for the combustible product ultimately used on the building.

Mr Little’s concerns were echoed by Lorna Stimpson (pictured above), chief executive of Local Authority Building Control (LABC), who called the lack of progress since the fire “shameful”.

“That culture, that race to the bottom, that ‘how can we do this easier, cheaper with the least intervention’, I'm afraid is a culture that our industry still has today,” she said.

“And those coming from other industries, medical industries, chemical industries, nuclear industries, don't understand how we're still operating in the way that we are. And that is shameful.”

She ended her presentation with a call to pay more attention to the evidence before the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

Those who have been paying attention will know that Ms Stimpson’s organisation has been the subject of some of the inquiry’s scrutiny – particularly certificates it issued implying that combustible insulation could be used on high rises.

One of these, for Kingspan’s K15 insulation, was not removed despite the organisation being warned of a fire test where the insulation continued burning for 20 minutes after the flame was removed.

Ms Stimpson worked at the LABC during this period, and pitched into an email discussion about the suitability of the certificate in January 2014 and wrote: “This issue’s been burning for a LONG time though hasn’t it (get it !!!).”

The LABC’s lawyers recently argued at the inquiry that the firm was “played” by the manufacturers in issuing the certificates. Kingspan said its insulation was safe in systems that were properly tested and did not contribute to the Grenfell Tower fire.

The inquiry panel will deliver its findings next year.