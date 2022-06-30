Dispatches from Housing 2022: day three

“If we can’t house people properly, we shouldn’t be trusted to build more homes.”

This was the conclusion from Alison Inman at the end of the thought-provoking ‘An honest conversation: what needs to change and what do we need to do differently?’ session on the main Keynote Stage, which looked at the growing repairs crisis plaguing the sector.

Ms Inman said it is crucial there are shifts across the sector to focus more on the frontline of organisations.

She believes that too often the priorities of the residents, which is good repairs services and clear communication, do not align with the management teams of big landlords, which were often more focused on development pipelines and catchy taglines.

Across the stage we heard from all parts of the sector.

Housing association bosses were represented in the form of Bronwen Rapley, chief executive of Onward Homes.

She said the sector had clearly got it wrong and too many organisations have got used to the current situation, and that they need to be more upfront and honest with tenants about what they could do.

We also got a resident’s point of view from Michelle Baker, chair of the customer influence committee at Eastlight Community Homes.

She painted a picture of a lack of trust between tenants and associations. She used the example of one tenant who believed that she was a ‘fake’ tenant planted by the association to give off the mirage that they were engaging with the people they housed.

“It is quite a sad position we are in,” Ms Baker said, but added there were some greenshoots of progress coming through.

We also heard from one of the journalists who has been at the forefront of raising the issues of poor living conditions in social housing through his work for ITV News.

Daniel Hewitt’s outside perspective of what he had seen during the 18-month long investigation should be listened to by social housing bosses and workers.

In a pretty stinging assessment of what he has seen, Mr Hewitt started with the language organisations use.

He said that landlords talking about ‘customers’ was wrong and that under any definition, residents are not customers.

“They’re not using your service because they have a choice… they’re not going to leave, they’re not going to find somewhere else.

“And ironically, you don’t treat them like customers anyway, even if they [were] customers,” he said.

Mr Hewitt also painted a pretty bleak picture of the way the people in his story had been treated, explaining that he came across a lack of empathy and humanity from some organisations.

He saw situations where sometimes people had to explain their repairs issues on 10 different occasions because of a lack of note-taking and records at landlords.

Arguably the most shocking case Mr Hewitt described was one Black tenant who had to pretend he was white on the phone to get a quicker response from his landlord.

In his conclusion, Mr Hewitt said there is a number of “absolutely massive providers” that need to be more honest about their performance. Adding that he still felt the sector has a long way to go.