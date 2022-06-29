Dispatches from Housing 2022: day two

As we emerge from the pandemic, there has been a lot of talk in the sector about the ‘Great Resignation’ – a phenomenon where staff across the housing world and elsewhere are resigning en masse.

Whether it was the ability to work from home allowing a glimpse of a better work/life balance, a dawning realisation that they did not actually like their job, or the cost of living crisis meaning they cannot afford not to abandon ship for a better offer, the reality is that half the staff in the sector are planning to leave.

During a session on the future of work, Lisa Taylor, director of Coherent Cities, quoted a Gallup poll which found that 60% of workers are emotionally detached at work, while 19% are miserable.

Ms Taylor stated that employers must focus on diversity to attract and retain staff. She said: “Keep thinking about diversity. Make sure your website shows people of colour. Make sure you’re hiring and looking for that as well.”

Ms Taylor urged organisations not to “screw up” onboarding – the process of integrating new staff. “Because [people] are leaving quicker than they used to,” she explained.

Elaine Johnson, director of people at Great Places Housing Group, said the pandemic has been like a “massive social experiment”. She added that working from home suits some, while it does not suit others and that needs to be recognised.

“There’s people that [working from home] really works for: the introverts in our society. Those people that really thrive from homes, will they be drawn to organisations that have kept their offices open? The ones that get people coming in, will the extroverts be drawn there? Will that cause a cultural shift in future?” Ms Johnson said.

Matthew Wilson, member engagement officer at Northern Housing Consortium, cited research which found that although housing staff are values-driven and have a strong sense of purpose, they are coming under increasing financial pressure.

“It’s forced them to consider whether working in other sectors may suit them better, even though they would be highly reluctant to lose the increased flexibility working plans afforded to them,” he explained.

Mr Wilson said bespoke working flexibility is very important to newcomers to the sector.

“Housing associations must understand that they have to understand that they are delivering on… the flexibility that staff demand if they want to be able to retain and attract staff.

“Otherwise they could well find themselves losing top talent to organisations and different sectors with more attractive working offers,” he said.