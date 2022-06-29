Dispatches from Housing 2022: day two

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A daily round-up of the most important headlines from day two of the Housing 2022 conference. Photography by Guzelian
Development, decarbonisation and the future of work were just some of the subjects explored during day two of Europe’s largest housing festival.
One of the highlights included an in-person visit from Stuart Andrew, the relatively new housing minister, who teased an upcoming announcement of a plan that he promised will get councils building more homes.
Elsewhere, one of the major talking points of the day was the cost of living crisis and the challenge social landlords will face setting rents next year as we face double-digit inflation.
The topic seemed to repeatedly rear its head in all manners of discussions – an indication of the challenge facing the sector. Mr Andrew told the conference that his department saw it as “a very big issue”.
However, it wasn’t all doom and gloom. From a talk on supporting refugees on the Fringe Festival Stage to a session on green skills at the Unlock Net Zero Stage, the sector also used the day to share stories and inspire each other by the work they have been doing over the past year.
Inside Housing’s news team was present at many of these sessions and has summed up some of the major talking points.
Since the mid-2010s, the 300,000 homes a year target has been one of the key tenets of Conservative housing policy. Whether David Cameron, Theresa May or Boris Johnson, prime ministers and their housing secretaries alike have pushed towards that target.
The closest they got was last year when housing starts hit 244,000.
However, in recent weeks that target has looked more and more precarious, with housing secretary Michael Gove saying that he did not want his department to be stuck to the 300,000 figure.
Naturally, while answering questions on the conference’s main stage, Mr Gove’s right-hand man, Mr Andrew (pictured above), was asked if there had been a shift and the department refined its aim.
Mr Andrew said the government was still aiming for 300,000 homes a year, but did concede that it “wasn’t all about the numbers”.
He said: “It isn’t just about targets, think the point is about the quality of the housing that we are building.”
“I too often [hear] complaints from people who’ve moved into new homes that the standard wasn’t good enough.”
While he makes a fair point that quality should be ensured, with more than two million people on housing waiting lists and social housing bodies stating that the country needs 90,000 homes for social rent built every year, numbers are quite important, too.
Let's stay together by American singer Al Green was blurring through the speakers as delegates filed into the Future of Living Stage this morning. The song, with its sentiment of unconditional love, was not particularly apt for a session based on the planning system.
The planning system was described as a “quagmire”, with delegates and panelists sharing several reasons for feeling “bogged down”. The reasons for their frustrations included a lack of resources and capacity within local authorities, councillors playing politics with applications, and complicated planning reforms.
Louise Wood, service director for planning and housing at Cornwall Council, said the upcoming Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, which will usher in some of the policies from 2020’s Planning White Paper, needed to be simplified. There was scepticism among the panellists about the need for such extensive changes, which have been touted as “the biggest set of reforms to the system for a generation”.
Lindsay Garratt, a specialist planning and regeneration lawyers and a partner at Winckworth Sherwood, said the bill was in danger of centralising power with a “top-down approach to government that you could argue is taking away the supremacy of the local planning process”.
Architect Jas Bhalla (pictured above) called on the sector to work together and share the tools needed to deliver its development ambitions – jokingly telling delegates to “tool up”.
As we emerge from the pandemic, there has been a lot of talk in the sector about the ‘Great Resignation’ – a phenomenon where staff across the housing world and elsewhere are resigning en masse.
Whether it was the ability to work from home allowing a glimpse of a better work/life balance, a dawning realisation that they did not actually like their job, or the cost of living crisis meaning they cannot afford not to abandon ship for a better offer, the reality is that half the staff in the sector are planning to leave.
During a session on the future of work, Lisa Taylor, director of Coherent Cities, quoted a Gallup poll which found that 60% of workers are emotionally detached at work, while 19% are miserable.
Ms Taylor stated that employers must focus on diversity to attract and retain staff. She said: “Keep thinking about diversity. Make sure your website shows people of colour. Make sure you’re hiring and looking for that as well.”
Ms Taylor urged organisations not to “screw up” onboarding – the process of integrating new staff. “Because [people] are leaving quicker than they used to,” she explained.
Elaine Johnson, director of people at Great Places Housing Group, said the pandemic has been like a “massive social experiment”. She added that working from home suits some, while it does not suit others and that needs to be recognised.
“There’s people that [working from home] really works for: the introverts in our society. Those people that really thrive from homes, will they be drawn to organisations that have kept their offices open? The ones that get people coming in, will the extroverts be drawn there? Will that cause a cultural shift in future?” Ms Johnson said.
Matthew Wilson, member engagement officer at Northern Housing Consortium, cited research which found that although housing staff are values-driven and have a strong sense of purpose, they are coming under increasing financial pressure.
“It’s forced them to consider whether working in other sectors may suit them better, even though they would be highly reluctant to lose the increased flexibility working plans afforded to them,” he explained.
Mr Wilson said bespoke working flexibility is very important to newcomers to the sector.
“Housing associations must understand that they have to understand that they are delivering on… the flexibility that staff demand if they want to be able to retain and attract staff.
“Otherwise they could well find themselves losing top talent to organisations and different sectors with more attractive working offers,” he said.
“What is the meaning of life? What is levelling up?” asked Tom Renhard, cabinet member for housing delivery and homes at Bristol City Council, during a session on Mr Johnson’s flagship policy at the Keynote Stage on Wednesday afternoon.
The definition of levelling up has been hotly debated by the media, including in the pages of Inside Housing, since Mr Johnson made the phrase a central part of his premiership after being elected in 2019.
Since then, the sector has been asking itself how housing can fit into the conversation and how the levelling-up agenda can be levered in order to boost funding and other policy goals.
Has the sector gotten any closer to defining ‘levelling up’ and the role housing plays in it?
Today’s session, which also included panellists from Newcastle City Council, Torus and Manningham Housing Association, once again demonstrated how difficult it is to put a finger on the (some would say purposefully) vague policy.
Some of the topics covered in the wide-ranging session included housebuilding, health, education and green jobs.
Panellists did agree that levelling up was not just about the North/South divide. It might be the case that it is easier to define what levelling up is not, rather than what it is.
“If levelling up is to be more than a meaningless slogan, there has to be recognition that it means different things to different people,” said Barrington Billings, chair of Manningham.
Perhaps this is the closest we will get to a definition.
Effective communication with residents was a recurring theme this morning during back-to-back sessions with the English regulator, followed by the Housing Ombudsman.
Kate Dodsworth, the director of consumer regulation at the Regulator of Social Housing, said repairs and communication are consistently the two main issues for residents.
“If you go back to the terrible tragedy of Grenfell… tenants were saying over and over again, ‘It’s repairs, it’s communication, sometimes it’s repairs and communication,’” she said.
“There are a whole range of other issues, but if landlords can go and take steps to put those right, I think that will take them some distance.”
During the ‘Effective complaint-handling’ session, housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway (pictured above) said there is an issue around “tone and communication”.
Mr Blakeway said he sees “all sorts” of communication from landlords.
“I see sometimes quite smothering, almost paternalistic, or patronising to the other extreme of indifference,” he explained.
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