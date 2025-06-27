Dispatches from Housing 2025: day three

L-R: Stephen Delahunty of Inside Housing, Symon Sentain of Newlon Housing Trust, Tom Spencer of Salix Homes, Helen Fisher of Homes England and Dafydd Williams of MHCLG during the ‘Accelerating the pace of building safety remediation and addressing the funding challenge’ session (picture: Guzelian)

“We also committed that we would be coming forward with an update to the plan in the summer of 2025. Now we are in June, so you will work out that that means, we don’t have very long to wait. I can’t give you a specific date, but I can promise you it is very imminent.”

These were the words of Dafydd Williams, deputy director for engagement within the remediation policy directorate at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), during a session on speeding up the remediation process.

He was joined on stage by senior directors at Salix Homes and Newlon Housing Trust. Both landlords set out the challenges they had faced during the remediation process: workforce, quality and procurement issues; tenant engagement; difficult asset management and development pipeline decisions to fund this work.

But it was the clarity going forward from MHCLG and Homes England that was going to address these issues and speed up the work. Much of the talk also looked at the news that the sector will get £1bn as part of new equal access to remediation funding.

Helen Fisher, programme director of the Cladding Safety Scheme at Homes England, said: “One of the changes we’ve made with the Cladding Safety Scheme is that we have benchmarked large sets of data.

“That’s been available now for the last four years. We don’t share what those benchmarks are, because we don’t like set targets as benchmarks, but we certainly have them. Every building will go through that analysis and that’s the same as we audit every fire approval, as well for proportionality and peer review with fire engineering.

“So I think that there’s a whole traction now of making sure you’ve got proportionate peer-reviewed work, and what we’re doing is the right mitigation or remediation and making sure that that’s really well managed. And making sure that there is fair, open and transparent procurement, making sure that is clear and I think that’s one of the cultural shifts.”

The need for clarity was highlighted in another session as Dr Syreeta Robinson-Gayle, head of affordable housing at Barratt, shared how blockages in planning and building regulation are beginning to be freed up.

Responding to a comment that three London boroughs have not made a housing start this year, Dr Robinson-Gayle said that many developers had a “clean break” in 2020.

“There were sites that we didn’t buy, or there were sites that we held off buying. Since 2020, we’ve struggled with planning changes, building safety regulation changes and building regulation changes,” she explained.