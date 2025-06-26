Dispatches from Housing 2025: day two

Olivia Harris (third from left) of Dolphin Living and Nick Atkin of Yorkshire Housing during the ‘English Devolution White Paper: local approaches to meeting housing need’ session

On retrofit, ensuring the quality of the work by improving skills and workforce capacity, were described as “fundamental” to successful projects that meet climate targets.

High-quality retrofit is “fundamental to success” and not an “optional luxury”, said Rowena Claydon-Smith, head of retrofit at Abri, during a panel discussion.

She said that a retrofit done “poorly” is a waste of money, and that collaboration, innovation and commitment must be considered.

In a separate session, a local government official made a similar point when she warned that retrofitting homes could lead to “huge” damp and mould problems in the future if it is not done carefully.

The concern was raised during a session on preparing for Awaab’s Law, which will bring in new legal time limits on investigating and repairing damp and mould.

Sophie Tuffin, who has led greener housing strategies at New Forest District Council, was asked about her concerns around the potential clash between the implementation of Awaab’s Law and the roll-out of retrofit measures.

While delivering energy-efficiency improvements for residents via government funding is a “really positive thing”, the timescales for delivering this are generally very short, she explained.

“When you’re making these improvements with increasing the air tightness of that property, if people haven’t considered very carefully their ventilation strategy and what they’re going to do around that, you are potentially storing up a huge problem for damp and mould,” Ms Tuffin said.

Problems will be seen at least a year later when residents used to having their windows closed and not using ventilation suddenly have a very damp and mouldy property, she explained. “I think we do have to be very, very careful when we are going at retrofit at such speed that we’re not building up a problem for the future,” Ms Tuffin stated.

While professionals discussed its implementation, the housing secretary set out in a written statement how the government will “clarify and adapt” its approach to Awaab’s Law “if we need to”.

The Spending Review also came with a promise from the government to take more of a place-based approach. However, councils face a “real challenge” in attracting talent and upping their capacity to leverage greater devolution to meet their local housing needs.

The concern comes around half a year after the government published its Devolution White Paper, which outlined the extra powers and funding local authorities could get, including for housing and regeneration.

Speaking about the challenges his clients face, particularly from a local and central government perspective, local authority recruitment expert Marek Dobrowolski said: “There’s a real sense, and there has been a real sense I think, that devolution has given real keys to opportunity.

“But it’s only going to be as good as the talent and the capacity and the system to be able to deliver against that ambition.”

While these discussions were ongoing, an embargoed press release from the Department for Work and Pensions suggested that the government is listening on construction workforce capacity.

It revealed plans for more than 40,000 industry placements, ranging from bricklayers to project managers, will be funded through £100m from the government, alongside a £32m contribution from the Construction Industry Training Board.