Dispatches from Housing 2026: day one

Concern remains with building safety policy

Delegates at the conference heard how remediation teams at the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) are facing “difficult decisions” as removing all combustible cladding from buildings is not always possible.

John Palmer, director of operations at the BSR, explained that replacing faulty cladding can cause other problems, including damp and mould.

He said: “In some cases, Jane [Carroll, head of external remediation] and her team have to make some difficult decisions about how to proceed.

“So, for example, it may be that it’s actually not possible, not feasible, to remove all the combustible materials in the external source. If that’s the case, [the question is] how much can stay, and if it has to stay, [what are] the mitigations around that that we need to put in place.”

On residential personal emergency evacuation plans, fire safety expert Jenni Seex said they are “trying to solve a problem that shouldn’t exist” and would not be needed in high-rise blocks that had adequate fire protection measures.

Asked by Inside Housing if the regulations do enough to keep disabled people safe, Ms Seex said: “I think the difficulty is, they are regulations which are trying to solve a problem that shouldn’t exist.

“So, people in their own flat should not be at risk from a fire somewhere else in the building.

“If you’ve got a fully sprinklered high-rise building and all of the fire safety features work, residents shouldn’t need these, so I think that’s a chicken-and-egg situation, really.”

Homelessness, cost of living, and a move to municipal rent models

Ian McDermott, chief executive of Peabody, said there needs to be a “fundamental look at rent” in London to create a more affordable system.

Speaking on a panel about development in the capital, he said solutions such as “municipal rent” or “flexi-rent” should be encouraged as alternatives to traditional affordable rent models.

When asked whether there is a place for affordable rent – defined as rent up to 80% of local market rates – Mr McDermott said he does not “particularly like” the tenure.

“It was not the result of any great policy analysis. It was a fix at the time Grant Shapps was the housing minister and he wanted to find a way of building the same number of homes with half the amount of grant, and that was what he alighted on,” he explained.

In response to a question by Inside Housing at another session about whether the panellists would support a new statutory definition of ‘affordable housing’ being introduced after an MP-led inquiry found the current description fails to reflect the situation across the country.

Ms Fletcher-Smith of L&Q said: “I think it’s about understanding your local markets and what’s affordable in one part of the country; it’s got to be very much linked to local earnings, so having a very strict statutory definition might be difficult.

“But having a statutory kind of way of working it out, whether it’s 40% of average local income or 80% for an intermediate rent.

“The one thing I would urge on any kind of intervention by government is, ‘Please, keep it simple.’ We build homes for sale, we build homes for for rent. I think when I looked at some of our rent data, we have probably about 16 different types of rent, and they’re all linked to historic funding arrangements."

On homelessness, panellists discussed how funding is still “very much concentrated” on crisis response instead of prevention.

Dr Lígia Teixeira, chief executive of Centre for Homelessness Impact, said: “Prevention really has very much won the argument, and yet crisis keeps stealing the show.”

Her comments in the session – which was focused on moving from crisis response to homelessness prevention – were related to the vast majority of funding being funnelled “downstream” into temporary accommodation instead of earlier intervention to stop people from experiencing homelessness in the first place.

Another area where it was felt the sector could do better was supporting residents with the cost of living, particularly in local authority debt collection.

During a discussion in the London Theatre on housing affordability and the cost of living crisis, Dan Hawthorn, executive director for homes and communities at Camden Council, called for a more person-centred approach to debt collecting.

He said: “In my experience of working in other boroughs, we’re not brilliant at a joining those those debt collection efforts up, so that residents are dealing with one organisation rather than all the different departments they might have money to, but also we haven’t been taking a very kind of person-centred approach to collecting that debt.

“You hear stories that sometimes the bailiff is the first human being they meet in a conversation about their debt – that’s not right.”