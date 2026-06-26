Dispatches from Housing 2026: day three

She continued: “So what does that mean? It means that we’re going to have more people in the population who have certain needs. How can we design an ‘Internet of Caring Things’?

“There’s so much in our politics, in our design thinking, that takes a very short-term view, so we need to take a longer-term view that includes public-private partnerships.

“I think that’s going to be really positive, but the UK is lagging behind. This is the norm in China, Singapore, Australia, and in big parts of Canada and the US.

“So we’re spotting where this is working and working well, where you can see the savings coming through, but you can also see the quality of life and well-being savings coming through for the residents.

“We completely appreciate how difficult it is for people working in the sector, we know that the funding is scarce, but by showcasing different examples of what is happening internationally, we can get learnings about what might be possible, and how we can bring that to the housing and health sector.”

Is the AI hype justified?

Several sessions at Housing 2026 focused on how landlords can use artificial intelligence (AI) – perhaps unsurprisingly given that most sectors are interested in how advances in this technology could boost productivity and improve services.

But amid the hype, one provider shared their concerns about rolling it out too quickly among staff. Jas Sidhu, director of housing at St Basils, told delegates that he had decided to stop the organisation’s widespread use of Copilot, which comes for free with Microsoft 365 packages, until they had a “full governance review”.

The young people’s housing provider had switched on Copilot seven months ago, and “it went everywhere”, he said. “Staff were using it but not understanding the human intervention side of it and saying that what it said was actually correct when it’s not.

“So we made a decision, I did, to actually switch it off completely until we do a full governance review.”