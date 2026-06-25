Dispatches from Housing 2026: day two

Delegates listen to a Q&A session with Will Perry of the RSH

Ending veteran homelessness

There was an important session on ending veteran homelessness through trauma-informed housing, mental health support and employment.

Julie Lowe, policy officer for families, homes and communities at the Royal British Legion, stressed the importance of all services involved in housing stability – not just the housing sector, but also justice and health – identifying veterans in need of support because there are severe limitations with data collection.

“What we do know is that when veterans are faced with homelessness, their needs can be quite complex, [with] needs in multiple areas that require support,” she said.

Ms Lowe spoke about the Armed Forces Covenant, launched in 2011 through the Armed Forces Act. Its principles are that those who served and who are serving, and their families, should face no disadvantage in the provision of public and commercial services.

Legally, all statutory organisations involved in the local provision of housing, health and education must pay due regard to the principles of the covenant.

But last year the government promised to extend this to include all central government departments. This means the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government will have to pay due regard to the principles when implementing new policies. That bill is going through parliament.

“It’s a really important step forward. However, legislation can really only go so far, so there’s still a huge amount of work to do to raise awareness, not just in this sector, but in other sectors too, about the needs of the armed forces community,” Ms Lowe said.

“The reality is mainstream services, especially homelessness services, are just as able to work with a veteran as they are with anyone else”

Lee Buss-Blair, director of operations at Riverside and a veteran, said that those who have served in the armed forced can often exclude themselves from mainstream services.

“We sometimes fall into the belief that if you’re not a veteran, if you’ve not done what I’ve done, if you’ve not seen what I’ve seen, you won’t be able to understand me, and therefore you couldn’t possibly help me,” he said.

Mr Buss-Blair added that it often takes reaching an absolute crisis point before veterans reach out for help.

“The reality is mainstream services, especially homelessness services, are just as able to work with a veteran as they are with anyone else,” he said, with the golden thread among all people who experience homelessness being “trauma and the impact of trauma”.

“And the reality is the effective ways of working with that trauma are the same, irrespective of the source of that trauma,” he added.

Mr Buss-Blair said veterans’ supported housing is often spread out across the country and veterans can have to travel long distances to get exactly what they need, often far from family and friends.

He said there are ways mainstream organisations can send a message to veterans that they are safe with them, such as signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

“Just to be clear, the covenant is about overcoming disadvantage. It’s not about giving veterans a leg up. We don’t deserve special treatment just because we’ve served. We do deserve to make sure that we’re not disadvantaged as a result of our service.”

Remediation

The conference also heard an update on how efforts to remediate cladding are going at some of London’s biggest landlords. Delegates at the building safety stage heard that Clarion has surveyed more than half of its 8,500 blocks of flats, though of these only 600 are above 11 metres tall.

Dan Hollis, director of building safety at Clarion, stressed that safety defects often go beyond issues with external cladding.

He said: “What we’re finding is that if the external wall system is built poorly, then other aspects of the building are built poorly, too.”

These problems include issues with timber and lightweight steel frames, gas installation, damp and compartmentation.

“One of the things I suppose I’m most concerned about is rot in timber-frame buildings of four storeys and higher,” he added.

Mr Hollis said despite there not being a pot of money set aside to fix these issues, they are “significant and important problems”, and stressed the importance of working with good designers and contractors to make sure all issues are understood.