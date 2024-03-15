Dispatches from MIPIM 2024

Over the past four days, the world of international property and institutional investors has descended on the picturesque French city of Cannes for the 34th MIPIM property festival.

The annual property jamboree on the French Riviera is a place where blue gilets are mandatory, deals get hammered out over more than enough sparkling wine, and firms and clients hustle to keep each other happy.

Around 21,000 delegates made the journey this year to the Palais des Festivals, Cannes’ renowned conference centre, including about 6,000 from the UK.

City regions and business development districts were out in force, more so than representatives from the social housing sector, as several UK attendees told Inside Housing that there is some concern that being at the event is “not the best look” given the scale of the housing crisis.

Acknowledging this, one former Homes England official said the reality is that the UK is still in competition with the rest of the world, and its well-established presence at the event is key to attracting investment and creating jobs.

With the sun setting on MIPIM for another year, here are Inside Housing’s biggest takeaways.