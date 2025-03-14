Dispatches from MIPIM 2025: stock transfers, Trump turbulence and mighty Manchester

Chief reporter James Riding has been at the annual international property conference MIPIM 2025 in Cannes this week. He shares his key takeaways

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan attended MIPIM for the first time this year (picture: James Riding)

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan attended MIPIM for the first time this year (picture: James Riding)

Within US investment, a small number of private equity buyers such as Blackstone account for significant transactions. Inside Housing caught up with a Blackstone source to discuss its UK housing presence, which ranges from for-profit affordable housing provider Sage Homes to build-to-rent operator Leaf Living and IQ, its student accommodation platform.

The report concluded: “A positive trading and political relationship between the UK and the US is therefore especially important for property.” Good luck with that.

The risk was underlined on Wednesday morning with the publication of a report by the British Property Federation and CoStar, titled Who invests in UK property? The answer: mostly Americans, who accounted for 33% of UK investment in 2024 across commercial and residential assets.

“This year I’ve probably talked more about politics than I have about property,” said one managing director of an American investment firm.

Investors are navigating their own storm. Just when appetite for big property deals was starting to return after two years of high interest rates, the turbulence of trade wars and sticky inflation has shaken the market once more.

This year was not plain sailing. The regulation MIPIM deal-making outfit of blue suit and/or gilet, normally so surreal amid the swaying palm trees, for once felt appropriate as Cannes was battered by rainstorms and backlit by flashes of tropical thunder.

The annual conference is a unique chance to see mayors and officials pitching themselves to the world, rather than domestic voters, and to gauge the temperatures of investors and where they are looking to park their money.

Mr Boylan has been coming to the south of France to bang the drum for UK investment for more than 15 years, so there must be some value in it. With government purse strings as tight as ever, British cities and regions are dependent on international capital to realise their development ambitions.

“MIPIM never changes,” according to Eamonn Boylan, interim boss of Homes England, who sat down with Inside Housing to discuss how and why the agency will need to evolve, with ministers emphasising devolution and cutting back quangos.

BX (as the private equity giant is nicknamed) is particularly excited about its purchase of Blackfriars Crown Court, a defaulted London office, which it snapped up at a discount in December and plans to convert to student housing. The deal is emblematic of several trends in the property world, from the decline in commercial values to the booming student market. The next wave of stock transfers Habiko – a £54m affordable homes partnership between Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC), developer Muse and Homes England – shows how private capital is pouring into affordable housing in increasingly sophisticated ways. The 12-year joint venture will see PIC forward-fund the development of 3,000 affordable rent homes, which it will then own and manage through a for-profit registered provider. Homes England will get an equity return on its investment and will also provide grant funding for the homes through the Affordable Homes Programme. James Agar, head of real estate origination at PIC, told Inside Housing that the organisation wanted to acquire an affordable housing portfolio but “we didn’t believe that the quality of the product [we wanted] existed. So you’ve got to build it.” Passivhaus, the super energy-efficient construction standard, is an “aspiration” for the new homes, he said, adding that “we absolutely want to see a proportion of social rent in these schemes”. Intriguingly, he explained that PIC will also look at stock transfer opportunities – buying tenanted homes from cash-strapped housing associations, allowing registered providers to recapitalise and leaving them in place to manage the properties. L&G has also expressed an interest in acquiring tenanted affordable housing portfolios. Could we look back on 2025 as the year that the next great wave of stock transfers, from housing associations to for-profit providers, began?

An artist’s impression of the new Manchester United stadium and surrounding homes (picture: manutd.com)

Mighty Manchester London had a strong presence at MIPIM this year, with mayor Sir Sadiq Khan making his first-ever appearance at the conference and boasting that the UK government, the Greater London Authority and boroughs are all aligned and “geared for growth”. Arguably, however, Greater Manchester stole the show with all 10 local authorities present and plans for the redevelopment of Old Trafford with a new stadium and 17,000 homes. Whether you loved it or hated it, the big-top design by Norman Foster, resembling a locket dropped in strawberry milk, certainly got people talking. Caroline Simpson, chief executive of Greater Manchester Combined Authority, was buoyant as she opened a panel hosted by Inside Housing on the region’s aims to build 175,000 homes by 2039. The means to deliver this, she said, are devolution of the region’s Affordable Homes Programme to the combined authority, which will complete in 2026. Elsewhere in the North West, it was revealed that Made Partnership, Homes England’s master developer with house builder Barratt Redrow and Lloyds Bank, is examining the prospects for a partnership with Cheshire East Council for a 1,500-home masterplan called Handforth Garden Village. Made, which launched last year, clearly sees the North West as the ideal setting for its master developer ambitions. Its first site, Godley Green Garden Village, was announced in November and is in Greater Manchester. Planning Bill The UK government published its flagship Planning and Infrastructure Bill designed to speed up housebuilding. Developers largely welcomed the plans, which seek to cut councillors and public bodies out of planning decisions on smaller sites and reduce their ability to derail applications later in the planning process. Inside Housing sat down with Conservative shadow housing secretary Kevin Hollinrake to get his take on the bill. Surprisingly, he said there were “a lot of things to be welcomed about it”, but warned of a backlash “as people realise they’re not going to have influence over planning applications through their councillor”.

Shadow housing secretary Kevin Hollinrake warned of a backlash against the government’s Planning Bill (picture: James Riding)