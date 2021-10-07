Dispatches from the Conservative Party conference 2021

In contrast to Lord Greenhalgh, climate change minister Lord Callanan was everywhere, appearing at half a dozen fringe events. Net zero and decarbonisation were major topics at this year’s conference.

The Housing Fringe, hosted by housing association groups, is a fixture of political conferences. It is perhaps unsurprising that this year the organisers chose to focus on decarbonisation given what Mr Jenrick had been saying about housing associations going into the conference (see above).

Everyone agrees that getting housing to net zero needs to happen – and that social housing is a good place to start – but the question, as ever, is how to pay for it. The government cannot afford the £100bn-plus bill and neither can landlords.

So far, the main funding available is the £3.8bn Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF), promised over 10 years as part of the Conservatives’ 2019 election manifesto. At this fringe there were signs that the sector’s top brass are nervous about the future of this funding. Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, explained that the SHDF is “iterative”.

Unlike the Affordable Homes Programme, which is run over five years, the SHDF is administered yearly. This means its 10-year lifespan is not guaranteed – and we have already seen with the National Insurance rise that the government is prepared to break manifesto pledges in the post-pandemic world.

Ms Henderson, Sovereign boss Mark Washer and L&Q chief Fiona Fletcher-Smith all called for “certainty” over funding from the government.

The sector is also tentative about asking the government for money at the moment, which is not surprising in the context of the ITV News reports and the upcoming Spending Review.

In response to a question from Inside Housing about what government can do to help with decarbonisation if it cannot provide the full funding, Ms Fletcher-Smith, sitting next to Lord Callanan, said somewhat defensively: “I think you slightly misunderstood when we said we need financial help.

She continued: “It’s not that we are simply going to government with a begging bowl, because actually post-pandemic the government’s got quite a few things on its list at the minute.

“It is that we have a number of conflicting priorities in a lot of cases and it’s about us ranking them at the moment safety is coming first and while that is the case it means other things can’t be done.”