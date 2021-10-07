Dispatches from the Conservative Party conference 2021

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The Conservative Party conference was unusually quiet on policy announcements, but it afforded an opportunity to gauge where the party’s thinking currently lies on housing. Nathaniel Barker reports
This year’s Conservative Party conference felt like a big deep breath. Unusually, there were almost no policy announcements – and not just on housing.
Outside the conference halls, in the real world, the so-called “EFFing crisis” (energy, fuel and food) was unabated, while six million people woke up yesterday to their benefits being cut by £20 a week. It was hard to leave Manchester without feeling – particularly in the context of the looming Spending Review – as if something big, and unlikely to be good, is brewing.
Where that will leave housing is hard to say. Readers may remember Boris Johnson’s speech to the 2018 conference, when he was foreign secretary, in which he railed against Labour’s focus on “state-owned housing”.
There’s little to suggest that the now prime minister has changed his views in the three years since, but his address to close the five-day event this year did not mention social housing at all – which is perhaps a slight improvement.
This was in tune with a recurring theme at this conference: what was not said was often more interesting than what was. Brexit, for example, barely got a mention.
Housing policy is in many ways a source of subtle tension for the Conservative Party. How do you bring down house prices to boost ownership without, well, bringing down house prices? That’s a debate which leaves little space to talk about people at the real sharp end of the housing crisis.
Having said that, multiple speakers at housing fringes commented on the quality of discussion – with the notable exception of an event on the Renters Reform Act, where furious private landlords in the audience heckled Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, as she spoke.
To the frustration of some party members Inside Housing spoke to, ‘levelling up’ still feels hard to pin down. In his keynote speech, housing secretary Michael Gove appeared to suggest the term can even be applied to “keeping faith with the victims of Grenfell”.
At the very least, we finally got some clarity from housing minister Christopher Pincher on the pronunciation of the newly renamed Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC). Mr Pincher said that it should be “dee-luck” or, as he preferred, ‘deluxe’.
What the sector wants to know now is whether the new housing secretary will be an ally in the difficult times ahead. It is largely a question of priorities – Mr Gove acknowledged himself at a fringe event that for anyone in the role “there’s a lot which they need to crack on with”.
However, it was notable that he was quick to talk about social housing, though not necessarily in the most positive terms. While first acknowledging the disconnect between supply and demand, he said that “the quality of social housing, particularly in some parts of the country, remains scandalously poor”.
This might set alarm bells ringing, but later Mr Gove remarked that “we do need to look at the condition of social housing, and the way in which we can make sure that there is a proper incentivisation for those who are social housing providers both to improve stock and to increase numbers”. This certainly felt like a shift in tone compared with his predecessor Robert Jenrick, who had focused more on “excessive” executive pay.
At another fringe, Bob Blackman, Conservative MP for Harrow East and member of the Housing, Communities and Local Government Select Committee, who favours building 100,000 homes for social rent a year, said: “I’m relieved Michael Gove is listening because Robert wasn’t listening, I think it’s fair to say.”
The mood from housing sector figures at the conference was optimistic, as it usually is, but there was some concern about Mr Gove’s response when asked specifically about the need to increase social housing numbers. First he gave the classic ministers’ response: “We do need more social housing, we need more housing of every different tenure.”
Then he pointed to the value of people moving between tenures, referring to “some people who because of circumstances will be in social housing for much of their adult life”. This is reminiscent of a tendency among Conservative politicians to categorise social housing as a tenure of last resort – then again, perhaps one can read too much into off-hand comments like these.
As delegates were arriving, a cluster of leaseholders affected by the building safety crisis held their own “Cladiators Party Conference” protest outside the secure zone. It was pretty well the only time the huge issue of residents facing massive bills to pay for remediation work was discussed.
In his keynote address, Mr Gove referred only in passing to “making everyone’s home safer and greener and sharing the cost of that work more fairly”. In an interview with ITV, Mr Johnson said Mr Gove would solve the problem and talked about safety, but did not touch on the small matter of who pays.
Meanwhile, recently reappointed building safety minister Lord Greenhalgh was nowhere to be found.
In contrast to Lord Greenhalgh, climate change minister Lord Callanan was everywhere, appearing at half a dozen fringe events. Net zero and decarbonisation were major topics at this year’s conference.
The Housing Fringe, hosted by housing association groups, is a fixture of political conferences. It is perhaps unsurprising that this year the organisers chose to focus on decarbonisation given what Mr Jenrick had been saying about housing associations going into the conference (see above).
Everyone agrees that getting housing to net zero needs to happen – and that social housing is a good place to start – but the question, as ever, is how to pay for it. The government cannot afford the £100bn-plus bill and neither can landlords.
So far, the main funding available is the £3.8bn Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF), promised over 10 years as part of the Conservatives’ 2019 election manifesto. At this fringe there were signs that the sector’s top brass are nervous about the future of this funding. Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, explained that the SHDF is “iterative”.
Unlike the Affordable Homes Programme, which is run over five years, the SHDF is administered yearly. This means its 10-year lifespan is not guaranteed – and we have already seen with the National Insurance rise that the government is prepared to break manifesto pledges in the post-pandemic world.
Ms Henderson, Sovereign boss Mark Washer and L&Q chief Fiona Fletcher-Smith all called for “certainty” over funding from the government.
The sector is also tentative about asking the government for money at the moment, which is not surprising in the context of the ITV News reports and the upcoming Spending Review.
In response to a question from Inside Housing about what government can do to help with decarbonisation if it cannot provide the full funding, Ms Fletcher-Smith, sitting next to Lord Callanan, said somewhat defensively: “I think you slightly misunderstood when we said we need financial help.
She continued: “It’s not that we are simply going to government with a begging bowl, because actually post-pandemic the government’s got quite a few things on its list at the minute.
“It is that we have a number of conflicting priorities in a lot of cases and it’s about us ranking them at the moment safety is coming first and while that is the case it means other things can’t be done.”
“If you can’t get people to get a stake in society then the Tory party will literally die off.” That was the declaration at a fringe event from Alex Morton, head of policy at thinktank the Centre for Policy Studies and formerly responsible for housing and planning in the Number 10 Policy Unit under David Cameron.
It was a neat summary of the issue the Conservatives are dealing with on housing, and Mr Morton as well as innumerate other wonks with sympathy for the party believe planning reform is the answer.
While there were calls at multiple fringe events to “fix the planning system”, this was a subject that Mr Johnson and Mr Gove appeared reluctant to tackle in detail following the controversy that emerged around its proposals for an overhaul published last year.
It has already been heavily reported that Mr Gove will pause the proposals, and junior housing minister Eddie Hughes admitted at one point that the eventual Planning Bill will be “not quite the package we first envisaged”.
There was a clear attempt to placate the Conservative heartlands over the issue, with the Daily Telegraph running a front-page headline today declaring: “PM pledges no homes on green fields”. The paper appears to have been briefed that “the new focus” will be on brownfield sites with cabinet even discussing ditching the 300,000-homes-a-year target – which essentially takes planning policy back to 2017.
Planning is a good example of a repeating trope: where the Conservative Party has a laudable ambition (eg to make homeownership more accessible) but is unable to swallow the solutions required to achieve it.
Rough sleeping is another example. The government has set itself a target to end rough sleeping by 2024. Recently sacked housing secretary Mr Jenrick was prepared to tell a fringe that the explosion in people bedding down outside after the party came to power was a “stain” on the Conservatives’ record and called for “very radical and serious” action.
Appearing on the panel with him, Cities of London and Westminster MP Nickie Aiken even suggested lowering the Mental Health Act threshold to make it easier to take people off the streets against their will.
But when Inside Housing asked whether ending rough sleeping required a change to no recourse to public funds rules, which prevents many immigrants from claiming benefits and accessing social housing, both remained silent. Danny Kruger, new private parliamentary secretary to Michael Gove, said: “I shamelessly swerve the question.”
One MP watching the session later set out the government’s dilemma. “If you are using a Housing First model, and you say that as a non-UK national you can be given a house with no strings attached, people will come into the country, as night follows day, looking for that. But if you take a tough line on it and say non-UK rough sleepers should be deported, the charities will go ballistic.”
Levelling up is arguably another case in point. As many have pointed out, cutting Universal Credit by £20 a week will have a major impact on the same areas ministers purportedly want to help.
At one session on financial resilience, Inside Housing made economic secretary to the Treasury John Glen a decidedly Cross Conservative (with capital Cs) upon asking if anyone could make a compelling case in favour of the cut. “You keep talking about it and I’m used to that, but it’s not going to be a productive conversation... it’s just pointless really,” he interrupted the question to say.
We have recently relaunched our weekly Long Read newsletter as Best of In-Depth. The idea is to bring you a shorter selection of the very best analysis and comment we are publishing each week.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Best of In-Depth round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories