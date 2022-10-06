Dispatches from the Conservative Party conference 2022

The panel at the session on building greener and more affordable homes

“The party that solves the problem of housing in this country, not just for aspiring buyers but also at the social end… will be the party that wins lots of elections in a row, and will deserve to,” Liam Halligan told a room full of Conservative MPs on Sunday.

Speaking at a panel looking at building greener and more affordable homes – called ‘Too hot to handle? Ensuring greater and greener housing’ – the economist, journalist and author said that people aged 25 to 34 are less likely now to own their own homes than anytime since the 1930s.

Mr Halligan, who wrote a book called Home Truths about the chronic shortage of housing in the UK, said younger people are paying more for their rent and mortgages – “if they’ve got them” – than in nearly a century.

“If the Conservative Party wants to exist properly in 15 to 20 years’ time, it simply must solve this problem,” he said.

This was not Mr Halligan’s only appearance. He also spoke at a session called ‘How to solve the social injustice of the housing crisis’, where he was joined by Geeta Nanda, chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley and chair of the G15, which hosted the session along with the Centre for Social Justice.

Mr Halligan said there are 1.2 million people on waiting lists for social housing. He put this down to land affordability.

“It strikes me that any civilised country needs to look after the most vulnerable and the fact that we are building so few social homes, that’s why there’s so much overcrowding, that’s why there is so much homelessness,” he stated.

Sally-Ann Hart, MP for Hastings and Rye, said she believes in homeownership, but “we shouldn’t forget about or ignore the necessity of the safety net”, referring to social housing.

She added: “Building new affordable homes for ownership and rent is a vital policy, and I absolutely think that we have got to look at this.

“The shortage of affordable housing limits families and individuals choices about where they live, often forcing lower income families into substandard, mostly private rented housing that affects their ability to meet other expenses such as food and eating and often forced to trade off between those basic needs.”

Ms Nanda called for “ambition” from the government to see housing as infrastructure that needs long-term funding.

“We have had an affordable homes grant programme, which has allowed us to build new homes, but it was £9.4bn as against £16.5bn for Help to Buy.

“So the need to really improve the supply… is really, really important,” she stated.

Ms Nanda said social landlords are under significant financial pressure, including because of decarbonisation programmes and the proposed rent cap. “We can only do so much,” she explained.

“If we’re unable, if we’re taken out of the equation as the builders or developers of new homes because of these other headwinds… who will do it?”

James Prestwich, director of policy and external affairs at the Chartered Institute of Housing, tweeted that his main takeaway from the conference “would be a genuine acceptance by the Conservatives of the importance of social housing as crucial to a functioning housing system”.

“That is a good thing, but [there] must also be acceptance that housing doesn’t exist in isolation and there is an unarguable need to uprate benefits in line with inflation to protect those worst affected by the cost of living crisis,” he said.

There is no argument that the UK is facing a housing crisis. Indeed, it would be difficult to find any politician that would publicly say “we don’t need new homes” (in certain areas).

One of the key approaches for Conservatives appears to be looking at reforming the planning system and getting rid of “red tape”. Whether this will unleash the level of housebuilding needed in the country, remains to be seen.