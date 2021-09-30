Dispatches from the Labour Party conference 2021

Some criticism of Labour’s plan came from Lewis Sidnick, director of corporate and external affairs at the National House Building Council (NHBC), who told a fringe session on Monday that he does not agree with the plan for state inspections as there is “no other sector that has to be state-run whether you take your car for an MOT or gas or electric”.

The NHBC provides warranties for buildings and offers private building control inspections.

Fellow panel member Ms Powell responded: “There has to be a level of rigour and independence in that and I think what we have seen over recent years that has led to not just the fire safety issues, but defect issues and other issues in the sector, is where there’s a too cozy and close relationship between the builder and the inspector.”

However, the policy of an opposition party less than two years into a parliamentary term will likely be of little comfort to those facing huge bills for fire remediation work now.

In the more immediate term, one of the main priorities of Labour’s shadow housing team is the Building Safety Bill, which is currently at the committee stage where MPs propose amendments. Mr Amesbury said he is currently going through the bill “line by line and clause by clause” and “trying to really focus on the amendments that may get things across the line in terms of rebellion and protecting innocent leaseholders”.

Who gets to build?

Housing associations have not always enjoyed the easiest relationship with the Labour Party, with some members feeling that social homes should predominantly be built and owned by councils.

This bias was evident in the party’s 2019 manifesto, which stated that 100,000 of the 150,000 social homes the party would develop annually would be done so by councils.

Placing councils at the heart of social housebuilding is clearly still high on Labour’s agenda as this manifesto pledge was repeated in the housing motion passed by delegates this week.

When asked by Inside Housing for her thoughts on this, especially given the fact that housing associations are currently better resourced than councils when it comes to developing homes, Ms Powell said: “I think we all agree that this isn’t a day one target. The capacity in the system is not something that can be met immediately.”

She said there is “now a real trend” of councils building up their development ambitions compared to 10 or 15 years ago, and added that there “are concerns about how easy it is to register as a social landlord if you are not actually a social landlord”.