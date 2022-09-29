Dispatches from the Labour Party conference 2022

Monday saw the unflappable anti-Brexit protesters greet delegates with a blustery interpretation of worldwide sensation Kernkraft 400 by German producer Zombie Nation.

While there was little to offer the undead in the conference program, the assisted dying stall in the exhibition centre was proving to be very popular thanks to the Swiss chocolates that were being handed out to highlight its new campaign to expand access to euthanasia.

Meanwhile, Priced Out’s stand was handing out stickers with the phrase “never kissed a nimby”. It was the affordable homes campaign group’s twist on a slogan that saw Labour frontbencher Lucy Powell accused of stirring up division after she posed in a T-shirt that read “never kissed a Tory” at a Manchester Pride event in August.

Away from the politics of dying and online dating, there was one issue that some panellists at a fringe event hosted by the New Statesman and the Home Builders Federation (HBF) agreed should be depoliticised: planning.

Neil Jefferson, managing director at the HBF, told delegates that this was important in order to help SME house builders overcome barriers to growth. He believed this would let them play a more prominent role in solving the housing crisis.

Delegates heard how the unpredictability of the planning process and complying with nutrient neutrality rules were also two of the biggest barriers that prevent SME house builders from building more homes.

Tom Copley, deputy London mayor for housing and residential development, said he resented the weaponisation of housing by some campaign groups and local parties that can make people fear new housing developments in their area.

The sector did not have to wait long, however, before Ms Nandy pledged that a Labour government would be the first in a generation to restore social housing to the second largest form of tenure. In a speech delivered on Monday afternoon, the MP for Wigan described housing as a human right as she pledged to make solving the housing crisis her “number one priority” in a well-received speech at the Labour Party conference.

Ms Nandy told delegates that the current Conservative government had turned housing into a racket that has incentivised speculation and profiteering, while millions languish on waiting lists in cold damp homes. “So we will end the deliberate vandalism of our social housing stock,” she said.

The pledge will mean that under a Labour government, the country would need to deliver more than 400,000 social homes to make up the deficit.

Labour’s plans for the sector also included a commitment to reform the private rented sector (PRS) with a new private renters’ charter, which would include ending no-fault evictions, the right to make home alterations, the right to have pets, a four-month notice period for landlords, and a national register of landlords.

The idea that housing is a human right was a theme that came up time and again in a number of fringe events. At a packed talk hosted by homelessness charity Crisis, Vauxhall MP Florence Eshalomi, co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Ending Homelessness, led the discussion on this issue.

Ms Eshalomi also highlighted the current inadequacies of the benefits system and the shamefully high number of deaths of people forced to sleep rough.

Monday drew to a close with Sir Keir taking part in a Q&A session with a mystery interviewer that turned out to be former Manchester United and England footballer Gary Neville. The Sky Sports presenter has become a staunch critic of the government of late and the Labour Party leader was so excited by Mr Neville’s presence that he kicked a bottle of water over.

This was followed by a quip from the former Manchester United defender: “Liz Truss has only been in for a couple of weeks and she’s tanked the pound lower than my reputation in Liverpool.”