Dispatches from the Labour Party Conference 2023

Is Labour dead?

There has been some criticism over the past few months, particularly among the party faithful, that Labour has not been bold enough in its offer to voters ahead of the next general election.

Even as Labour was setting out what most in the sector agree are ambitious and very welcome plans, ‘Labour is dead’ was trending on X (formerly known as Twitter), after a group called Transform Politics staged a mock burial of the party outside of the conference.

However, the mood among delegates, and a number of housing professionals Inside Housing spoke to, was that there is life in the old party yet.

Despite the buoyant mood, focusing grant on social rented housing is a welcome move, but unless the size of the port is also increased, as one housing professional pointed out, less affordable housing will actually be built.

And due to Labour’s fiscal rules, which means new funding in the sector will not be immediately forthcoming, there was a lot of talk that reform alone is not enough to increase delivery significantly enough to alleviate the housing crisis.

Not at the same time as dealing with higher levels of debt and inflation and meeting spending commitments around building safety and net zero.

There was some disappointment that housing did not make the party’s priority ballot – which decides which motions are discussed in more detail at conference – but the outcome is probably unsurprising given the scale of what plans for housing Labour publicly set out.

There were some reports that housing was kept off the conference agenda by what one delegate described as “bureaucratic manoeuvres” and “inappropriate pressure placed upon delegates not to support a debate”.

But as the Labour Housing Group said: “It is nevertheless clear that Labour takes housing seriously and we welcome the fact that although housing is not recognised as a mission in its own right, it’s seen as underpinning all five missions, and particularly growing the economy.”