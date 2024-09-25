Dispatches from the Labour Party Conference 2024

Social rent or shared ownership?

The former chair of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee said grant could be switched from shared ownership to social rent and that he is “sceptical” about the future of the product as a part of the government’s affordable housing plans.

Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, who oversaw the committee when it published a report into shared ownership, said: “I’m sceptical it’s the best way. We did our report on shared ownership – very few people staircase at all, there’s a lot of discontent with conditions.”

The report, published in March, found that shared ownership has “failed to deliver” and needs “urgent reform" after an inquiry found uncapped service charges, rising rents and unfair maintenance costs mean it is unaffordable.

Mr Betts told Inside Housing: “You can build shared ownership properties without necessarily having a lot of social housing grant going into it.”

At a separate panel on shared ownership late on the last day of conference, the panel was asked what would be the impact if grant was diverted in this way. One housing association chief executive said it could dent their development plans by a smooch as two-thirds.

The government is yet to respond to the findings of the LUHC Committee’s report.

At the same time, a Labour MP told attendees at the conference to “keep pushing” the government on the 90,000-home annual social rent target.

Dan Tomlinson, MP for Chipping Barnet, was speaking as part of a panel discussion organised in partnership with the Chartered Institute of Housing on the topic of housing as a driver for growth across the economy.

Mr Tomlinson has been selected as one of Labour’s national mission champions for growth, with the aim of helping his party deliver the ‘five missions to rebuild Britain’ they set out in their manifesto.

In response to a question from Shelter, he said: “I know the government needs to build more social homes, alongside unleashing our planning reforms, and getting back to housebuilding obviously.

“But I know that this is something that many MPs care about so I would say keep pushing, because it has been incredibly important in my own life.”

New for-profit providers and a focus on joint ventures

At an Inside Housing fringe event at the conference, the chief investment officer at Hyde revealed that the South East housing association is in discussions for three new for-profit partnerships.

Guy Slocombe told delegates that the plans included “three new investors”, but he stopped short of revealing their identity.

Much of the talk at the event was about how to drive funding into the sector and around the impact of the government’s rent plans.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reportedly planning to introduce a 10-year rent settlement for social landlords in the next Budget on 30 October.

Ms Reeves intends to increase annual rents in England by the Consumer Price Index measure of inflation – which currently stands at 2.2% – plus an extra 1%.

The settlement aims to encourage the building of affordable homes by providing certainty over cashflow to housing associations and councils. However, one Northern chief executive told Inside Housing that it may not provide the headroom the sector needs as many business plans will have priced that rate in already.

Following that session, Tom Copley, deputy London mayor for housing and residential development, set out why the City Hall developer will initially focus on joint ventures and land assembly.

We need 3,000 new planners

At a panel session on planning on Monday, Chris Curtis, newly elected MP for Milton Keynes North, sought to reassure the housing sector that “we’re not going to lose a by-election, panic and completely throw out the important planning reforms that this country needs”.

“I’m from that generation where we’ve been really screwed by the housing crisis,” he said. “It’s so important that we get this right and we’re determined to do so.”

Elsewhere on the panel, Lindsey Richards, president of the Royal Town Planning Institute, pushed back on the idea that the planning system was broken. “We’re not a blocker, we’re an enabler,” she said.

Ms Richards welcomed the government’s pledge to recruit 300 new planners, but stated that “we want a zero on the end of it”.

Fellow panellists including Islington councillor Shreya Nanda and Andrew Taylor, group planning director at Vistry, supported the announcement of new brownfield ‘planning passports’. While Mark Washer, chief executive of SNG, cautioned that the scheme could create pockets of urban extensions and neglect town centres.

Mudslinging and microgrids

Corporate mudslinging was the highlight of Monday’s panel on ’microgrids’, which house builders can use to electrify their developments. SNRG, the company that organised the panel, came under fire for attacking a rival energy firm in its leaflets.

“Is the only way you’re able to sell your product [is] by making smears about other people,” asked audience member Clem Cowton, director of external affairs at Octopus Energy, who was incensed by SNRG’s claim that “allegedly, ‘zero bill’ homes command a 16% price premium”.

The rattled hosts eventually defused the situation by saying “we need a multitude of solutions” to the net zero challenge.

Other than this, the discussion was good-tempered. Sarwjit Sambhi, chief executive of St Modwen, said microgrids will reduce the cost of moving to a net zero energy network and David Adams, strategic advisor at the Future Homes Hub, suggested that microgrids could be used to stagger residents’ heat pump usage so they do not all come on at the same time.

Microgrids are “not a panacea”, but “there is a lot to win” from them, Mr Adams added.

A rebrand for retrofit

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero announced a new council retrofit scheme and Wave 3 of rebranded Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) following Ed Miliband’s speech at the conference.

The third wave of the SHDF and local authority retrofit scheme will be opening for applications shortly.

Both schemes, respectively renamed Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund and Warm Homes: Local Grant, will provide funding to registered providers and councils to tackle fuel poverty and improve the energy efficiency of their homes.

In a change to the bidding process from earlier waves of the SHDF, all applications that meet the minimum requirements of the new scheme will be awarded funding.

Mr Milliband, energy security and net zero secretary, told delegates: “Decent standards for private rented homes. Warmer homes, lower bills. That’s the difference a Labour government makes.”

At the conference, it felt like the Labour Party is still mostly running on vibes – but not all of them great. To really get a sense of the difference Mr Miliband hopes his party will make, the devil will be in the detail.

For that, the sector will have to wait until the next Budget on 30 October.