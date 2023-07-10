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Grainne Cuffe rounds up the housing-related discussions at the annual Local Government Association conference in Bournemouth last week
Over three days last week, Bournemouth hosted the annual LGA conference 2023, welcoming council staff, leaders and members from across the country to hear about the biggest issues they face and how to tackle them.
There were sessions on health and social care, council finance, the workforce, neighbourhood planning, mental health and net zero.
Coinciding with education secretary Gillian Keegan’s speech, a large group of striking teachers assembled outside the conference calling for increased pay and school funding.
The standouts for housing were sessions on quality, temporary accommodation and one council’s approach to sustainability.
The conference also heard from housing secretary Michael Gove, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner, and leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey on their views on building social homes (or lack thereof).
Inside Housing looks at the main issues highlighted for the sector.
Mr Gove took to the stage on Tuesday, the first day of the conference, followed by Ms Rayner after Labour leader Keir Starmer mysteriously disappeared from the agenda. Mr Davey gave his speech on Thursday.
Conservative Party
Mr Gove, who announced a simplification of levelling-up funding for councils, said the government “remains committed absolutely” to achieving 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s and delivering one million homes over this parliament.
He said: “We need to build more homes of every tenure. We need more social and affordable homes.
“And councils of course have a critical role to play. I want to see all of us – central government, Homes England, housing associations and councils – working together to build more homes for social rent.”
That was why he announced that councils should be allowed to keep 100% of the receipt from a Right to Buy sale for two years, he added.
Hopefully, unlike housing minister Rachel Maclean, Mr Gove recognises official data showing the fall in social rent housing since 2010.
Labour Party
Ms Rayner pledged to build more affordable homes if Labour wins the next general election and promised to reform planning laws to allow councils to build more homes.
She said: “We understand the politics and we run towards it, eyes wide open, because we see with total clarity that this country has got to roll its sleeves up and start building things. More wind farms, more laboratories, and yes, more homes.”
She added: “So we will take the housing crisis head-on, we’ll reform planning law so that you can build more homes and more affordable homes. We’ll bring back national targets, but we’ll empower you too.”
Ms Rayner spoke about the green belt, saying that often when it comes to planning the rules “they don’t reflect reality”.
“There is land that is designated green belt that isn’t protecting our environmental heritage, isn’t protecting our countryside,” she said, adding that car parks, abandoned rubbish tips and old petrol stations could be put to better use. And what better use than providing the security of a home?” she said.
Liberal Democrats
The housing crisis is not one of the biggest challenges faced by the country right now, according to Mr Davey.
The three biggest challenges are the cost of living crisis, the environmental crisis and the healthcare crisis. Housing was given brief mentions in his speech.
In relation to the cost of living crisis, he said “the food bills, the energy bills, the petrol bills, rents, the mortgages… this is quite some crisis”.
And later he referred to how he thinks the housing crisis can be solved. “If you look at everything from the Community Infrastructure Levy to neighbourhood planning, which is I think the way forward to deal with our housing crisis, I think that some really good changes were made in that Localism Act 2011.”
“Thank you all for coming and for being here today. I was just looking around the room and would have loved to have seen this half of the room more filled than it is.
“I think it’s really important and there absolutely should be members of every single council up and down [the country] here today, sat in this room listening to this issue, because I would say it’s probably the biggest issue facing social housing has faced in a very, very long time,” activist Kwajo Tweneboa said when he stood up to speak to a half empty hall.
Mr Gove’s and Ms Rayner’s speeches had lasted longer than allotted, but there was still plenty of time to come and listen.
Mr Tweneboa was one of the speakers at a session on the importance of housing quality. He was joined by Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, and Rachael McClatchey, public health consultant at the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities.
Mr Tweneboa spoke about the stigma faced by social housing tenants, who he said are often treated like “second-class citizens”, and urged councils to change their culture and attitudes.
He said he is the “first to scream” about funding for councils being massively reduced.
“But a change in culture and attitude cost absolutely nothing. Treating tenants like human beings with basic human respect doesn’t cost a lot,” he said.
He also said that he recently saw evidence of a social landlord threatening tenants with eviction if they post about their poor housing conditions on social media.
Mr Tweneboa emphasised the impact that poor housing conditions can have on mental health. He paid tribute to housing association tenant and anti-poverty campaigner Karen McBride, who took her own life after living in “uninhabitable” conditions.
Mr Blakeway highlighted three areas of concern, issues around vulnerability, being alert to responsibilities under the Equality Act, and the ombudsman’s special investigation into Haringey Council.
He called on councils to read the report, which found a “culture of apathy” and problems following the closure of its ALMO. He said the report is “stark” and a “tough read”.
Directly after the housing quality session, the conference held a session on temporary accommodation called ‘The money pit’.
Temporary accommodation is a significant and growing problem for councils across the country, with boroughs in the capital alone collectively spending more than £52m each month on it.
Speaker Matthew Wilkins, head of value for money at the Centre for Homelessness Impact, laid out the figures and trends in England.
He referred to the number of households in temporary accommodation, which exceeded 100,000 (101,300) for the first time in nearly 20 years at the end of last year.
He said he cannot see anything that “suggests that figure will not rise”.
“We’re looking at about a 50% increase since before the pandemic,” he said.
The numbers are still driven by urban areas – particularly Southwark, Birmingham and Greater Manchester.
But he said there have been increases in other areas outside traditional urban centres, such as West Lancashire and Sunderland.
Seaside towns are seeing a large prevalence of people in temporary accommodation per population, including Bournemouth, Worthing and Hastings.
“So we’re beginning to see a spread,” Mr Wilkins said, adding: “It’s a complex picture with different trends and experiences in different places, but nevertheless, a rising tide everywhere.”
It is not just financial pressures facing local authorities when it comes to temporary accommodation. More importantly, it is the human toll.
Justlife works with people in temporary accommodation to make their stays as short, safe and healthy as possible.
Christa Maciver, head of research, policy and communications at Justlife and co-secretariat of the Temporary Accommodation All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), spoke about the research the group published in January.
The damning report on the state of temporary accommodation in England, which called for the sector to be regulated by including it in the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill, revealed issues with health and safety, disrepair and overcrowding.
Alongside the report, Justlife published mortality data: between April 2019 and March 2022, 34 children died in temporary accommodation, most of them under one, and their housing was considered a contributing factor in their deaths.
The report also highlighted particular barriers faced by those with disabilities, revealing that many were placed in housing unsuitable for their needs and struggled with significant accessibility issues.
Ms Maciver said: “We heard a story of one woman who was placed upstairs and when an ambulance was called because she had been unwell, the paramedics could not get her down from her room. Her son had to carry her on his back to get her down the stairs.”
She said she was seeing challenges for “everybody involved” when it comes to temporary accommodation, whether for residents, council or landlords. “That is why we feel that collaborative working is really important when we come to this issue.”
Ms Maciver said that councils are tackling the issue using methods such as changing allocations policies to give some people a higher priority, and looking at standards frameworks and making sure standards in temporary accommodation are higher.
She said the group is talking with government about including temporary accommodation in the new upcoming Decent Homes Standard after it was left out of the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill.
She also urged councils to improve support for housing officers.
“We know that this is a really difficult situation for local authorities and for people on the ground it’s hard to feel this pressure,” she said.
“We need more holistic support for housing officers, as well as temporary accommodation residents. Residents we speak to feel there is a lack of communication, which makes it harder.”
Another speaker, Naomi Johnson, told delegates about her lived experience of homelessness and temporary accommodation, where she currently lives with her daughter.
She said that when she first approached the council, despite having evidence she was homeless and pregnant, the council did not believe her.
“I think [the housing officer] just believed I was just trying to get a flat and be that person, who I really wasn’t. Later on, I went to my appointment with my letter saying my mum had kicked me out and he didn’t believe that.
“Luckily I was on the phone to my auntie – she has worked with vulnerable teenagers and adults and knew the legislation and procedures around this.
“As she was talking to her, he miraculously got his manager and they were able to sort me out with temporary accommodation,” Ms Johnson said.
But the accommodation she moved into was “disgusting”, with mice, damp and a host of other issues.
After she raised concerns, an inspector came to the flat to inspect it and helped her move into better accommodation.
“Until that man came I felt really ignored, I felt worthless, I felt really alone in that time,” she said, saying the toll on people’s mental health can be significant.
“I think a lot more training needs to be had with people on the frontline dealing with people coming into the local authority saying that they’re homeless.
“A lot more empathy as well because it does take a lot for a person to go to their local authority to say that they’re homeless,” Ms Johnson said.
Another speaker with experience living on the street, Charlston, highlighted serious issues with getting through to the council.
“Everyone calling the councils gets bundled, piled onto the same switchboard, waiting on hold for their final solution. Just over three hours is my record on hold for a three-minute conversation. ‘Someone will call you back’ – yeah we’ve all heard that.
“You pray for someone on the other end to have a soul and in my case, I don’t think they did.”
Charlston was also told by the council that he had a “right to be in his marital abode”, despite being a survivor of domestic violence.
There were several sessions focused on net zero. One related to housing that stood out was Essex Housing: Delivering better outcomes.
It focused on the council-owned housing delivery company set up by Essex County Council.
Tom Cunningham, the council’s cabinet member for transformation, the environment and customer services, explained: “It was established seven years ago in 2016 to be that vehicle to deliver high-quality homes to meet a range of difficult needs, including residents with learning disabilities and autism, accommodation for older people, helping them to live independently with dignity and retirement, and affordable housing where the cost of housing has been a barrier.
“Plus delivery of private homes at a specification matching our own high ambition for quality design and quality homes.
“By taking direct control of the entire process, Essex Housing can shape ideas from idea formulation to the master planning to the design and construction stage and have control of sales and marketing.
“The key objective being delivering social value, but with a financial responsibility and a sensible approach to the management of acquisitions and the finances.”
The programme has delivered more than 1,000 homes, around half of them specialist.
Mr Cunningham said: “The success of the programme is largely based on our ability to consider value in a multitude of different ways in addition to profit, where a private developer would perhaps be unable to do so by considering value in a more holistic way.”
Essex Housing’s live programme, which is sold to housing associations and for private sale, is expected to deliver a gross development value of £300m.
“And we estimate that we can save the council around £1.8m a year by enabling more people to live independently. That money can be reinvested into new housing projects and other vital services,” Mr Cunningham said.
Gwyn Owen, managing director of Essex Housing, said sustainability is a “key priority” for the council.
“We have ambitions to increasingly decarbonise and move to a much more sustainable footing. The work that we’re doing in Essex Housing is absolutely critical in terms of moving in that direction, not only from the county council’s perspective, but also demonstrating to the market as a whole that it is possible to generate good-quality returns, and to make sure that we are seen to be leading the way when it comes to future sustainability.”
He said the first thing Essex Housing looks at with its schemes is how it can bring them forward as sustainably as possible. “Wherever possible, we will always seek to exceed the required standards,” he said.
All of its schemes have a minimum Energy Performance Certificate rating of B.
“It means that our units remain attractive in a challenging market, but it also means that residents are going to have more money in their pockets and less is going to be spent on the utilities,” Mr Owen said.
He also spoke about carbon neutrality and not doing it the easy way.
“There is a really quick and easy way of making sure it’s carbon neutral in construction, that’s just build a normal house and plant a lot of trees.
“We’re going to do as much as we can to avoid doing that. We’re looking at the use of different materials, the forms of construction, as well as how the units are powered and how they’re going to be used,” Mr Owen said.
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