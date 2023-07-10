He called on councils to read the report , which found a “culture of apathy” and problems following the closure of its ALMO. He said the report is “stark” and a “tough read”.

Mr Blakeway highlighted three areas of concern, issues around vulnerability , being alert to responsibilities under the Equality Act, and the ombudsman’s special investigation into Haringey Council.

Mr Tweneboa emphasised the impact that poor housing conditions can have on mental health. He paid tribute to housing association tenant and anti-poverty campaigner Karen McBride, who took her own life after living in “uninhabitable” conditions.

He also said that he recently saw evidence of a social landlord threatening tenants with eviction if they post about their poor housing conditions on social media.

“But a change in culture and attitude cost absolutely nothing. Treating tenants like human beings with basic human respect doesn’t cost a lot,” he said.

He said he is the “first to scream” about funding for councils being massively reduced.

Mr Tweneboa spoke about the stigma faced by social housing tenants, who he said are often treated like “second-class citizens”, and urged councils to change their culture and attitudes.

Mr Tweneboa was one of the speakers at a session on the importance of housing quality. He was joined by Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, and Rachael McClatchey, public health consultant at the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities.

Mr Gove’s and Ms Rayner’s speeches had lasted longer than allotted, but there was still plenty of time to come and listen.

“I think it’s really important and there absolutely should be members of every single council up and down [the country] here today, sat in this room listening to this issue, because I would say it’s probably the biggest issue facing social housing has faced in a very, very long time,” activist Kwajo Tweneboa said when he stood up to speak to a half empty hall.

“Thank you all for coming and for being here today. I was just looking around the room and would have loved to have seen this half of the room more filled than it is.

And later he referred to how he thinks the housing crisis can be solved. “If you look at everything from the Community Infrastructure Levy to neighbourhood planning, which is I think the way forward to deal with our housing crisis, I think that some really good changes were made in that Localism Act 2011.”

In relation to the cost of living crisis, he said “the food bills, the energy bills, the petrol bills, rents, the mortgages… this is quite some crisis”.

The three biggest challenges are the cost of living crisis, the environmental crisis and the healthcare crisis. Housing was given brief mentions in his speech.

The housing crisis is not one of the biggest challenges faced by the country right now, according to Mr Davey.

Temporary accommodation

Directly after the housing quality session, the conference held a session on temporary accommodation called ‘The money pit’.

Temporary accommodation is a significant and growing problem for councils across the country, with boroughs in the capital alone collectively spending more than £52m each month on it.

Speaker Matthew Wilkins, head of value for money at the Centre for Homelessness Impact, laid out the figures and trends in England.

He referred to the number of households in temporary accommodation, which exceeded 100,000 (101,300) for the first time in nearly 20 years at the end of last year.

He said he cannot see anything that “suggests that figure will not rise”.

“We’re looking at about a 50% increase since before the pandemic,” he said.

The numbers are still driven by urban areas – particularly Southwark, Birmingham and Greater Manchester.

But he said there have been increases in other areas outside traditional urban centres, such as West Lancashire and Sunderland.

Seaside towns are seeing a large prevalence of people in temporary accommodation per population, including Bournemouth, Worthing and Hastings.

“So we’re beginning to see a spread,” Mr Wilkins said, adding: “It’s a complex picture with different trends and experiences in different places, but nevertheless, a rising tide everywhere.”

It is not just financial pressures facing local authorities when it comes to temporary accommodation. More importantly, it is the human toll.

Justlife works with people in temporary accommodation to make their stays as short, safe and healthy as possible.

Christa Maciver, head of research, policy and communications at Justlife and co-secretariat of the Temporary Accommodation All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), spoke about the research the group published in January.

The damning report on the state of temporary accommodation in England, which called for the sector to be regulated by including it in the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill, revealed issues with health and safety, disrepair and overcrowding.

Alongside the report, Justlife published mortality data: between April 2019 and March 2022, 34 children died in temporary accommodation, most of them under one, and their housing was considered a contributing factor in their deaths.

The report also highlighted particular barriers faced by those with disabilities, revealing that many were placed in housing unsuitable for their needs and struggled with significant accessibility issues.

Ms Maciver said: “We heard a story of one woman who was placed upstairs and when an ambulance was called because she had been unwell, the paramedics could not get her down from her room. Her son had to carry her on his back to get her down the stairs.”

She said she was seeing challenges for “everybody involved” when it comes to temporary accommodation, whether for residents, council or landlords. “That is why we feel that collaborative working is really important when we come to this issue.”

Ms Maciver said that councils are tackling the issue using methods such as changing allocations policies to give some people a higher priority, and looking at standards frameworks and making sure standards in temporary accommodation are higher.

She said the group is talking with government about including temporary accommodation in the new upcoming Decent Homes Standard after it was left out of the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill.

She also urged councils to improve support for housing officers.

“We know that this is a really difficult situation for local authorities and for people on the ground it’s hard to feel this pressure,” she said.

“We need more holistic support for housing officers, as well as temporary accommodation residents. Residents we speak to feel there is a lack of communication, which makes it harder.”