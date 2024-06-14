Dispatches from the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations conference 2024

Rent controls

In her opening address, Ms Thomas warned that the Housing Bill passing through Holyrood could see “the slow demise" of mid-market rent as a tenure by hitting it with rent controls.

Mr Pollard of Link Group echoed Ms Thomas’ call for a rethink of rent controls, telling ministers: “It’s not just about bearing down on rents, it is about making sure rents remain affordable while supporting a sector which is that engine of growth.”

During a political panel session n the second day, speakers laid into the Scottish government’s Housing Bill. Mr Rennie of the Lib Dems said that “we’ve got to remove mid-market rent from any proposals for rent controls”.

He continued: “In fact, we’re probably getting to the stage where we need to look at whether rent controls are sensible in the first place at all. Because we’ve seen some pretty clear evidence about the impact on the private rented sector in terms of investment.”

Given the minority SNP administration will need other parties’ support to pass the Housing Bill, rent controls could prove a critical debating point in the coming months.

The opportunity of a Labour government

On day one, guest speaker Alastair Campbell urged housing associations to “seize on this moment” of a general election and potential Labour government. It had been difficult for “pretty much any sector” to engage with ministers in the past few years of political tumult, the New Labour strategist said, but he hoped that new leadership would allow for deeper discussion of policy.

“Before you leave on Tuesday evening,” he said, make sure you “agree a clear sense of what you want to achieve and how you will achieve it”. Going by the big discussions of the event, reversing the budget cut and protecting mid-market rent from the Housing Bill will surely make that list.

Labour’s election manifesto makes planning reform one of its central pledges. If Keir Starmer has the courage to make bold reforms, it seems like he will have allies on the ground in Scotland.

On Wednesday’s political panel, Conservative Glasgow councillor Thomas Kerr made a frank admission that his city’s planning department “just does not function properly at all”.

“There is an atmosphere out there that Glasgow isn’t open for business,” he said. “It’s because we’ve had such an overtake of planners leaving in the last few years. We’ve lost that expertise; we’ve lost that experience.”

He said that Glasgow’s planning committee is “the longest in terms of timescale to get a planning application passed, but it’s also the dearest in terms of trying to get investment in as well”.

Labour councillor Soryia Siddique agreed that planning needed to be reformed. She said: “RSLs [registered social landlords] are having to wait sometimes years to get responsible plans [approved].

“What is our workforce plan? We’re cutting colleges… we need to upskill more people.”

Empty homes

On Wednesday, social housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa outlined some new research he is working on with Sky News about empty council homes in Britain. Freedom of Information requests to every council in the nation revealed 34,000 empty social homes, 6,000 of which had been empty for more than a year.

“Councils are saying they will go bust,” Mr Tweneboa said. “There is opportunity for them to be generating revenue through rent” here and the fact that they are not, is “severe failure on their part”.

He also warned that rents must be kept at an affordable level for tenants. “If rents become too high for residents, they start getting evicted and will end up homeless,” he said. “It could exacerbate the homelessness crisis and increase council spending on temporary accommodation.”