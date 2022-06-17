Dispatches from the SFHA’s Annual Conference 2022

It was a busy news day on Tuesday when the Scottish housing sector descended on Glasgow to attend the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations’ (SFHA) Annual Conference.

Before attendees had a chance to pour their first coffee, the Scottish government had already announced that it was temporarily suspending the sector’s decarbonisation targets and that it had finally achieved its 50,000 affordable homes target from the previous parliamentary term.

Meanwhile, over in Edinburgh, first minister Nicola Sturgeon was simultaneously holding a press conference that unveiled what she called a “refreshed” case for a second independence referendum.

This all meant that the sector had plenty to discuss during its first big face-to-face meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opening up the conference on Tuesday morning, the SFHA’s chief executive Sally Thomas set out three priorities for the two-day event and for the sector over the next few years.

These priorities were: providing affordable homes, tackling the climate crisis, and helping to alleviate poverty and inequality.

Inside Housing was on hand for both days of the event and has summed up the main talking points below.