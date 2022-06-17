Dispatches from the SFHA’s Annual Conference 2022

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Lucie Heath rounds up the talking points from the Scottish Federation of Housing Association’s Annual Conference in Glasgow
It was a busy news day on Tuesday when the Scottish housing sector descended on Glasgow to attend the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations’ (SFHA) Annual Conference.
Before attendees had a chance to pour their first coffee, the Scottish government had already announced that it was temporarily suspending the sector’s decarbonisation targets and that it had finally achieved its 50,000 affordable homes target from the previous parliamentary term.
Meanwhile, over in Edinburgh, first minister Nicola Sturgeon was simultaneously holding a press conference that unveiled what she called a “refreshed” case for a second independence referendum.
This all meant that the sector had plenty to discuss during its first big face-to-face meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Opening up the conference on Tuesday morning, the SFHA’s chief executive Sally Thomas set out three priorities for the two-day event and for the sector over the next few years.
These priorities were: providing affordable homes, tackling the climate crisis, and helping to alleviate poverty and inequality.
Inside Housing was on hand for both days of the event and has summed up the main talking points below.
Providing affordable homes
The conference started off with a bit of good news for the sector: housebuilding statistics released on Tuesday morning by the government showed that it had finally met its 50,000 affordable homes target, which was originally supposed to be achieved during the 2016-21 parliamentary term.
Ministers have always maintained that they were on track to achieve the target within this timeline before the COVID-19 pandemic put a temporary pause on construction.
Speaking to delegates on Tuesday (over Zoom, following a positive COVID-19 test), housing secretary Shona Robison thanked the sector for the role it played in meeting this target, heralding it an “amazing achievement”.
But that was where the good news ended when it came to the topic of development.
As pointed out to Inside Housing by one delegate, the government’s stats also showed a sharp drop in starts over the last two quarters, indicative of the huge challenges facing the development sector in Scotland.
These challenges were explored during a workshop session on Wednesday, which was opened by Lindsay Lauder, director of development and regeneration at Wheatley Group.
“This is not a particularly happy presentation,” she began, before outlining the major challenges facing Scotland’s largest housing association.
The bottom line was that without increased grant rates from the Scottish government, Wheatley will have to reduce the number of homes it develops, especially given its estimated £450m bill to meet net zero standards among its stock.
While the sector has been complaining about low grant rates since the start of the latest Affordable Housing Supply Programme, the problem has become much worse due to soaring inflation. Ms Lauder said the rate of inflation means that the majority of projects being put forward by Wheatley are above current grant benchmark rates.
These points were echoed by Tricia Hill, who leads the City of Edinburgh Council’s housing development programme. She told delegates about a small specialist accommodation scheme that the council wants to build as part of its health and social care partnership. They would currently need 94% above the current grant benchmark to make this scheme work.
The session was also attended by John Boyle, who leads the research team at property firm Rettie & Co. Dr Boyle delivered a pitch on how “patient capital” can be harnessed by the sector to deliver more affordable homes.
Given the challenges facing the sector, could this finally be the turning point that will see Scottish housing associations begin to embrace institutional finance in the way colleagues south of the border have?
No is the answer, if the questions following the session are anything to go by. Delegates quizzed Dr Boyle on the ethics of working with institutional investors, and expressed their desire not to be involved with those who are motivated primarily by profit.
Alleviating poverty and inequality
Another major point of conversation over the two days in Glasgow was the cost of living crisis and what housing associations can be doing to support their tenants.
This was a key theme during a plenary session titled ‘Tackling poverty: remaking the relationship between communities and the welfare state’, which featured Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy; Peter Kelly, director of the Poverty Alliance; and Jim McCormick, chief executive of the Robertson Trust.
Panellists agreed that the pandemic had led to a turning point in public attitudes towards social security, with many more people now understanding what it is like to interact with the welfare state or to be stuck at home with little money or resources.
Ms Duncan-Glancy encouraged housing associations to seize this moment and play a fundamental role in reshaping the relationship between communities and the benefit system.
However, it was Ms Duncan-Glancy’s comments on tighter controls over evictions that she put forward as one of her four suggestions for tackling the “broken” safety net, which attracted the biggest reaction from the audience.
Evictions have been a controversial topic in the sector since the COVID-19 eviction ban. The topic is not going away anytime soon, as the Scottish government has also proposed introducing a winter ban on evictions as part of its New Deal for Tenants consultation, which was published last December.
Given the reaction in the room to Ms Duncan-Glancy’s comments, the Scottish government is likely to face opposition from many in the sector on this.
“Why pay if you can’t be evicted? If you don’t bother to pay, are you MSPs going to pay instead?” one delegate asked.
Ms Duncan-Glancy acknowledged the work the sector does to prevent evictions and argued that the goal was to create a system where people are not reaching the point where they need to be evicted in the first place.
Tackling the climate crisis
On the topic of net zero, the big talking point of the conference was the government’s long-awaited response to the work of the Zero Emission Social Housing Taskforce (ZEST), which was published on Tuesday morning.
Crucially, the government accepted ZEST’s recommendation that it carry out a review of the Energy Efficiency Standard in Social Housing 2 (EESSH2), which currently stipulates that all social homes must have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of Band B by the end of 2032.
The government has now decided to temporarily suspend this target and carry out a review of its plans, which it expects to complete next year.
On stage, the mood was optimistic when it came to conversations around climate. Ms Thomas said the climate crisis was the “crisis that could perhaps give us the most hope”, pointing to how the work to reduce carbon emissions within buildings could also help to alleviate poverty.
Positivity was also the theme during a keynote speech by Martin Valenti, energy transition and green enterprise director at the South of Scotland Enterprise. Dr Valenti quoted some “amazing stats” from the Committee on Climate Change, which showed that Scotland has cut its emissions and grew its economy faster than any other country in the G20 since 2008.
However, the mood on the conference floor was less optimistic, with one delegate telling Inside Housing of the huge challenges smaller housing associations are facing when it comes to funding decarbonisation targets.
Representatives from Community Housing Cymru (CHC) and the National Housing Federation (NHF) were also frank about the challenge ahead during a session on funding decarbonisation across the UK.
Bethan Proctor from CHC told the conference how the organisation has identified a funding gap of more than £2bn for the sector to meet its expected target of retrofitting its homes to EPC Band A by 2033. Kevin Garvey of the NHF lamented the fact that housing associations in England are yet to be given a sector-specific target by the UK government.
For the Scottish sector, the review of EESSH2 will likely be a welcome respite for all landlords, as long as the review returns a well-funded plan that the sector feels is in line with the country’s net zero targets.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Scotland round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories