‘Disruptive’ procurement framework featuring interactive lamp posts opens to social landlords

A total of 20 suppliers have been appointed to the latest Social Housing Emerging Disruptors (SHED) framework, which aims to provide associations with solutions from micro businesses and SMEs.

Launched by Procurement for Housing (PfH), the framework is worth up to £100m over three years and has been developed with the Proptech Innovation Network.

The first SHED framework was launched in January 2022 and helped insert ingenuity into supply chains and deliver better outcomes for social housing tenants, it has been claimed.

Many of the chosen suppliers in this new framework aim to provide services that can engage tenants in line with new tenant satisfaction measures (TSM) that come into effect from April this year.