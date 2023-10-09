District heat networks could power almost half of Glasgow, says council

Glasgow Council’s new local heat and energy efficiency strategy found that heat networks have the potential to reach up to 46% of the city’s population as development is scaled up.

The document identified 21 zones across the city where the density of heat demand shows there potential for viable district heat systems.

Future heat networks could be powered by extracting heat from the River Clyde using water-source heat pumps, or using energy from waste created at the Glasgow Recycling and Renewable Energy Centre.

Heat could also be drawn from geothermal wells or by tapping into the city’s wastewater system.