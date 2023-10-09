District heat networks could power almost half of Glasgow, says council

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District heat networks could power almost half of all the homes in Glasgow, according to the council.
Glasgow Council’s new local heat and energy efficiency strategy found that heat networks have the potential to reach up to 46% of the city’s population as development is scaled up.
The document identified 21 zones across the city where the density of heat demand shows there potential for viable district heat systems.
Future heat networks could be powered by extracting heat from the River Clyde using water-source heat pumps, or using energy from waste created at the Glasgow Recycling and Renewable Energy Centre.
Heat could also be drawn from geothermal wells or by tapping into the city’s wastewater system.
Other possible energy sources include extracting the heat from flooded former mine workings and capturing waste heat from buildings such as distilleries, supermarkets, data centres, laundrettes and bakeries.
Glasgow currently has eight district heat networks, including a system at the former Athletes’ Village in Dalmarnock and a recently developed network at Sighthill.
Gas heats 84% of domestic properties in the city and gas emissions account for 43% of the 2.4 million tonnes of carbon produced in Glasgow every year.
However, the council said that the widespread use of gas boilers may assist a transition to district heat networks since ‘wet’ central heating systems can be converted to work with other types of heat generation.
For homes that sit outside proposed boundaries for heat networks, the council suggested that heat pumps may be more appropriate, either on an individual basis or as part of smaller communal networks.
A public consultation on Glasgow’s local heat strategy concluded last month, and all Scottish councils must produce a local heat and energy efficiency strategy by 31 December 2023.
Angus Millar, city convener for climate at Glasgow Council, said: “The local heating and energy efficiency strategy shows there is a way ahead and there are many options available on how we can decarbonise domestic heating.
“A big advantage for Glasgow is the high concentration of housing found in many communities across the city, which helps ensure the potential in district heating systems.
“How we identify the zones where district heating networks are viable and what kind of sources of energy should be used are key questions in our public consultation. But it is just as crucial we have public feedback on how we ensure heating remains affordable in a city with widespread fuel poverty.”
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