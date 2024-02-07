DLR extension could help deliver up to 30,000 new homes

TfL’s proposals include two stations being created, alongside new homes and further regeneration along the extended route.

Public feedback will be used to help make decisions about the scheme, as well as to inform the designs and next steps.

TfL has been working together with Greenwich Council, Newham Council and the Greater London Authority (GLA), as well as Peabody, Lendlease, Abrdn, Berkeley Homes and Homes England.

These organisations are expected to support the delivery of new homes, improved town centres and provide better access to jobs within and from Beckton Riverside and Thamesmead.