DLR extension could help deliver up to 30,000 new homes

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Transport for London (TfL) has opened a consultation on extending the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) from Gallions Reach to Thamesmead via Beckton Riverside, in a move that could unlock up to 30,000 new homes along the route.
TfL’s proposals include two stations being created, alongside new homes and further regeneration along the extended route.
Public feedback will be used to help make decisions about the scheme, as well as to inform the designs and next steps.
TfL has been working together with Greenwich Council, Newham Council and the Greater London Authority (GLA), as well as Peabody, Lendlease, Abrdn, Berkeley Homes and Homes England.
These organisations are expected to support the delivery of new homes, improved town centres and provide better access to jobs within and from Beckton Riverside and Thamesmead.
Abena Oppong-Asare, MP for Erith and Thamesmead, said: “I’ve long campaigned for these ambitious plans to put Thamesmead on the transport map and I’m pleased to have had the support of local authorities, TfL, local businesses, community groups and, most importantly, the people who live here.”
Following the consultation, TfL and its partners will work to progress the outline business case.
The DLR extension would also support the creation of up to 10,000 jobs, alongside quicker journeys to Stratford and the Isle of Dogs, with direct connections to the Jubilee and Elizabeth lines. The entire route will span two opportunity areas and four development sites.
In a release, TfL said: “Providing new public transport options like the DLR extension would support low-carbon developments in Thamesmead and Beckton Riverside, unlocking the delivery of up to 25,000 to 30,000 new homes along the extended route.
“It will also improve connectivity across the river and provide alternatives to private car use to lower future emissions and resulting pollution levels.”
London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I’m excited for TfL to launch this consultation. Extending the DLR will unlock huge opportunities for London, support tens of thousands of new homes, deliver new transport connections, and boost the economy, supporting the creation of thousands of jobs. Enabling the infrastructure needed for the capital’s growth is key to building a better, more prosperous London for everyone.”
Alex Williams, chief customer and strategy officer at TfL, said: “Extending the DLR from Gallions Reach to Thamesmead via Beckton Riverside presents a crucial opportunity to boost connectivity by linking two major growth areas with two new accessible stations.
“This important public consultation will ensure we can get feedback from those who may benefit from the extension in future to help shape the scheme as we progress through to the next stages of planning.”
The consultation will run until 18 March. It was also welcomed by Greenwich Council leader Anthony Okereke and Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz.
Last week, TfL’s property company revealed it was searching for a development partner to build a 1,500-home scheme in east London.
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