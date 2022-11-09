DLUHC appoints building safety and homelessness ministers

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The departmental reshuffle following Rishi Sunak’s appointment as prime minister has continued today, with two MPs given new briefs.
Former housing minister Lee Rowley has been handed the local government and building safety brief, alongside Felicity Buchan, who will take on housing and homelessness at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).
Following the appointment of Mr Sunak as prime minister at the end of last month, it was originally reported that Mr Rowley would hold on to the housing minister brief, a role he took up on 7 September.
Derbyshire MP Mr Rowley replaced Marcus Jones for the housing brief. Mr Jones spent 63 days in the role after taking up the reins from Stuart Andrew.
Mr Andrew quit amid the rebellion against former prime minister Boris Johnson that led him to resign. Mr Andrew took over from Christopher Pincher in February.
However, the government confirmed yesterday that Mr Rowley had been replaced by Lucy Frazer, who became the government’s 14th housing minister in 12 years.
Ms Frazer, who has been MP for South East Cambridgeshire since 2015, is the fifth housing minister this year.
Inside Housing looked at Ms Frazer’s background to try to understand what the sector can expect from the 50-year-old.
Mr Rowley, Ms Buchan and the new housing minister will all report to Michael Gove, who was reappointed housing secretary at the end of October.
Mr Rowley’s new brief includes building safety and planning casework.
Ms Buchan, who has been the MP for Kensington since 2019, was previously exchequer secretary to the Treasury between 7 September 2022 and 28 October 2022.
Her brief includes homelessness and rough sleeping, the private rented sector and supported housing (including domestic abuse).
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories