DLUHC appoints building safety and homelessness ministers

The departmental reshuffle following Rishi Sunak’s appointment as prime minister has continued today, with two MPs given new briefs #UKhousing

Following the appointment of Mr Sunak as prime minister at the end of last month, it was originally reported that Mr Rowley would hold on to the housing minister brief, a role he took up on 7 September.

Former housing minister Lee Rowley has been handed the local government and building safety brief, alongside Felicity Buchan, who will take on housing and homelessness at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

Derbyshire MP Mr Rowley replaced Marcus Jones for the housing brief. Mr Jones spent 63 days in the role after taking up the reins from Stuart Andrew.

Mr Andrew quit amid the rebellion against former prime minister Boris Johnson that led him to resign. Mr Andrew took over from Christopher Pincher in February.

However, the government confirmed yesterday that Mr Rowley had been replaced by Lucy Frazer, who became the government’s 14th housing minister in 12 years.

Ms Frazer, who has been MP for South East Cambridgeshire since 2015, is the fifth housing minister this year.